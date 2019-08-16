DAKOTA DUNES — The Dakota Valley High School girls soccer team opened up the season with a strong start, but Tea scored six unanswered goals Friday to beat the Panthers 6-0.
The Panthers (0-1-0) had four shots on goal, but three of them came in the first half.
"We came out with a lot of energy," Dakota Valley coach Jesse Castillo said. "We had opportunities. We came out strong, and it was a lot of fun to watch."
The Titans had 16 shots on goal, and Panthers goalkeeper Ivey Winckler had 10 saves.
The Panthers started three seventh graders and two eighth graders in the season opener.