Dakota Valley has strong first half en route to win over Dell Rapids

NORTH SIOUX CITY — As far as first halves go, Dakota Valley High School boys basketball coach Jason Kleis rated Friday’s as the best of the season.
The Panthers scored 46 points in the first 16 minutes of play, marking a strong start en route to an 87-72 win at home over Dell Rapids.
“I don’t think we’ve ever started quite that good,” Kleis said. “ Offensively, that was the best first half we’ve played all year. … We were just executing well. We pushed the ball. The guys played together, and we did what we wanted to do. We tell them to be reckless, and tell them to not worry about making a mistake.”
Dell Rapids played defense in its 2-3 zone, and that allowed the Panthers to get some outside looks from deep, and took full advantage of it.
Dakota Valley hit eight first-half 3s and scored 23 points in each of the first quarter, and helped the Panthers get to a 46-26 lead at halftime.
The Panthers were 33-for-58 from the floor, good for a 57 percent clip on Friday night. From 3-point range, Dakota Valley went 11-for-20, and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line.
Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 35 points on 12-for-27 shooting, as he was 8-for-17 from inside the 3-point line.
“We played hard in the first half, and a bunch of guys stepped up in the first half and made a bunch of 3-pointers,” Bruns said. “We got open looks, so some of those 3s were easy to make. We thought it was going to be a close game, we know Dell Rapids is a great team. They’ve been playing zone all year, and we had a game plan for that … and it worked.”
Isaac Bruns followed up with a 25-point game. He was very efficient, making 11 of 13 shot attempts, including two 3s.
The Panthers’ defense was also just as strong. They limited the Quarriers to eight points in the second quarter, creating turnovers and turned those Quarriers miscues into points.
“The guys came out and played great defense,” Kleis said. “We also made a bunch of shots. When we have other guys step up and hit shots, we’re pretty good, and that’s what happened in the second half.”
Dakota Valley didn’t have school on Friday, so the players came in for a morning Valentine’s Day shootaround.
The shootaround went a little longer than an after-school shootaround, which gave players like Paul Bruns, Isaac Bruns and Drew Addison — who was the third Panthers’ double-digit scorer with 11 — more time to put up some extra shots.
Kleis thought the shot execution at the shootaround was just as good as it was later in the night.
Leading up to Friday night, the Panthers also took opportunities to hold shorter practices. The Panthers and coaches met up in the gym for no longer than an hour, mostly to fine tune some skill work through drills.
That allowed the Panthers to feel fresher for Friday’s game.
“Those things matter, and they look great,” Kleis said. “Usually in February, we start pulling back. In practice, we’re not grinding them everyday. We’re making sure they’re fresh. I think we have a lot of guys who play heavy minutes, and that’s good for their legs.”