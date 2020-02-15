Dakota Valley has strong first half en route to win over Dell Rapids

NORTH SIOUX CITY — As far as first halves go, Dakota Valley High School boys basketball coach Jason Kleis rated Friday’s as the best of the season.

The Panthers scored 46 points in the first 16 minutes of play, marking a strong start en route to an 87-72 win at home over Dell Rapids.

“I don’t think we’ve ever started quite that good,” Kleis said. “ Offensively, that was the best first half we’ve played all year. … We were just executing well. We pushed the ball. The guys played together, and we did what we wanted to do. We tell them to be reckless, and tell them to not worry about making a mistake.”

Dell Rapids played defense in its 2-3 zone, and that allowed the Panthers to get some outside looks from deep, and took full advantage of it.

Dakota Valley hit eight first-half 3s and scored 23 points in each of the first quarter, and helped the Panthers get to a 46-26 lead at halftime.

The Panthers were 33-for-58 from the floor, good for a 57 percent clip on Friday night. From 3-point range, Dakota Valley went 11-for-20, and went 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 35 points on 12-for-27 shooting, as he was 8-for-17 from inside the 3-point line.