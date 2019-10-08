VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley boys golf team brought three golfers to the Class A state tournament at the Bluffs, which started on Monday.
By the end of the two-day event, all three of Dakota Valley's golfers finished in the top-10.
They actually all finished in the same spot as Keaton Hensley, Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns all carded a 168 to tie for 10th place at the state tournament.
Hensley shot an 81 on Monday and an 87 on Tuesday. Paul and Isaac both shot an 86 on Monday and both shot an 82 on Tuesday.
Golfers had to deal with 30 to 35 mile per hour winds on Tuesday.
"The tie among the brothers and with Keaton made an interesting ride home. Discussing holes and their rounds, Dakota Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "Ultimately, I think we are all happy. We look at the conditions that they played in with the wind. All three are very good golfers and thrilled with the top-10 finish.
"Congrats to Keaton for competing in the state meet for five years. They are very good golfers and we are fortunate to have them on the team. I am really looking forward to the play Isaac is bringing. He really improved as a freshman. We are already making plans for 202. Overall, it was a successful season and it was a lot of fun."
Hensley qualified for state as an eighth-grader and went the last three years with the team before qualifying as an individual this season.
Bruns improved by 16 places compared to his finish at state last season.
Little Wound's Lance Christensen won the state individual title with a 157. Sioux Falls Christian won the team title with a 330.
Vermillion finished in fifth place with a 348. Willis Robertson finished in the top-10 as he had a 166. he shot an 80 on Tuesday.
Hunter Lavin was 16 with a 171, T.J. Tracy and Ben Burbach each shot a 185.
Beresford's Payton Borah finished with a 183 and Gavin Bautista had a 199. Elk Point-Jefferson's Cade Fennel shot a 193.