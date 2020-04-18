Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns commits to North Dakota men's basketball program

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Paul Bruns knew what he wanted, and didn’t want to waste any more time.
Bruns, a Dakota Valley High School basketball junior, announced Saturday on Twitter his commitment to the University of North Dakota men’s basketball program. The Fighting Hawks offered Bruns a full-tuition scholarship during the 2019-20 season, and Bruns accepted the offer following a stellar junior season.
Bruns was named this season’s Journal boys basketball player of the year. He scored 600-plus points for the Panthers this season, whose season was abruptly cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruns averaged 29.0 points per game, and did so in rebounds, too. Bruns brought down 12.7 rpg to average a double-double for the season.
There were other schools that recruited Bruns, but Bruns knew right away that North Dakota was the right place for him to be starting in the fall of 2021.
“I really liked North Dakota,” Bruns said. “I liked the coaches and the players that they have there. There wasn’t anything I didn’t like about the program. UND is a great school and they were one of the first to recruit me. It shows a lot that they like me.”
North Dakota went 15-18 in Paul Sather’s first season.
Sather was among one of the first coaches to target Bruns, even during his junior season. It wasn’t uncommon to see UND assistants in the crowd for some of Bruns’ games, and Sather even attended one of Bruns’ games this season.
Bruns appreciated the honesty that Sather and the UND assistant coaches had throughout the recruiting process. He received constructive criticism that he will use in the offseason and next season to help him get ready for the next step.
“There’s no guarantee on playing time, and I have to earn it,” Bruns said. “The whole time, they were honest about what they thought about me. They think I could come into the program and think I could be a great fit.”
Bruns also visited the UND campus.
The Panthers junior attended two Fighting Hawks games, one on-campus and the other was on a neutral floor.
First, Bruns visited Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Feb. 15, to watch the Fighting Hawks take on Western Illinois. UND beat WIU, 86-83 in overtime that afternoon.
Then on March 8, Bruns went to Sioux Falls to watch the Fighting Hawks play in the Summit League tournament. He saw UND beat South Dakota, 74-71, in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Seeing those two wins helped Bruns picture the future with the Fighting Hawks.
“I definitely could see myself playing there,” Bruns said. “UND played a great game. The atmosphere was great, especially at the Summit tournament.”
The Fighting Hawks then went on to lose to North Dakota State in the tournament championship game before events before the virus shut down various sporting events.
Panthers boys basketball coach Jason Kleis agreed that Bruns is a good fit for the Fighting Hawks.
In fact, Kleis believed it was a perfect fit for Sather’s team.
“North Dakota got a steal,” Kleis said. “Paul is a pretty special player and is only going to get better. His dream was to always play Division I and have the chance to play in an NCAA Tournament. I think UND is in a great position to do that.”
Kleis thinks Bruns can play multiple positions with the Fighting Hawks, similar to what he does currently for the Panthers.
Bruns has enough versatility to play at point guard, shooting guard or even small forward with his 6-foot-4 frame.
North Dakota’s offense is mostly a motion set, so that’ll allow Bruns to play more than one position.
“That’s perfect for Paul,” Kleis said. “I don’t even know what position he is. He is so versatile and can do a lot of different things. He will have more options to be an impact guy."
If there was one skill that Kleis wants Bruns to improve on in the next calendar year, it's quickness.
"Getting quicker, faster and stronger will be a big thing for him," Kleis said. "He's got to get quicker, and I think he will. He needs to jump higher. He's going to do it. Most kids will say that they will get better, but Paul actually gets better. Paul will shock people how much better he will be next year."
