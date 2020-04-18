Dakota Valley junior Paul Bruns commits to North Dakota men's basketball program

Panthers boys basketball coach Jason Kleis agreed that Bruns is a good fit for the Fighting Hawks.

In fact, Kleis believed it was a perfect fit for Sather’s team.

“North Dakota got a steal,” Kleis said. “Paul is a pretty special player and is only going to get better. His dream was to always play Division I and have the chance to play in an NCAA Tournament. I think UND is in a great position to do that.”

Kleis thinks Bruns can play multiple positions with the Fighting Hawks, similar to what he does currently for the Panthers.

Bruns has enough versatility to play at point guard, shooting guard or even small forward with his 6-foot-4 frame.

North Dakota’s offense is mostly a motion set, so that’ll allow Bruns to play more than one position.

“That’s perfect for Paul,” Kleis said. “I don’t even know what position he is. He is so versatile and can do a lot of different things. He will have more options to be an impact guy."

If there was one skill that Kleis wants Bruns to improve on in the next calendar year, it's quickness.

"Getting quicker, faster and stronger will be a big thing for him," Kleis said. "He's got to get quicker, and I think he will. He needs to jump higher. He's going to do it. Most kids will say that they will get better, but Paul actually gets better. Paul will shock people how much better he will be next year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.