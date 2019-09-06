NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Simply put, two of the top-ranked South Dakota high school football teams delivered blow after blow Friday night at Dakota Valley.
Panthers senior running back Eric Johnson brought the knockout punch to the Yankton Bucks (1-1) with 2 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game on a 42-yard run that sealed a 46-34 win for the Panthers.
The Panthers are in Class A while Yankton, a school with bigger enrollment, plays in the Class AA level.
The rushing game, as was expected, the key for the Panthers (1-1) in the win. Unofficially, the Panthers amassed just under 300 yards rushing as Dakota Valley had 418 total yards.
Johnson and fellow senior running back Zion Robinson - who scored three red-zone touchdowns on the ground, two in the first half and one in the second - didn’t want all the credit. The two Panthers seniors wanted to make sure the glory went to the offensive line.
Last week, the Panthers’ offensive line wasn’t as aggressive. They were a bit nervous, tentative and weren’t as sharp as they’d like to be.
Johnson and Robinson said that wasn’t the case on Friday night.
“They knew last week that they weren’t very aggressive,” Robinson said. “They stepped up big time and left us big holes.”
Johnson ran unofficially for 165 yards and his second-longest carry of the night was the one that put the final nail in the Bucks’ coffin. The play came on a 4th-and-1 with the Panthers wanting to kill some clock and continue the drive.
“It was short yardage, and the linemen stepped up and made it easy for me,” Johnson said. “I think anyone could’ve ran through that (hole).
“I was less scared at the end with the time and we were only up by five,” Johnson added. “The line … they’re just amazing, man. They just make it so easy for me, it’s just an amazing feeling.”
Johnson’s longest dash was on a 58-yard scurry in the second quarter.
The Bucks whittled their deficit to five points with an 11-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Copper Cornemann. Their final scoring drive took 15 plays and more than 7 minutes off the clock.
Owen Warren also scored for the Bucks late through the third quarter on a 2-yard run.
The two teams combined for 52 first-half points in a back-and-forth battle.
The Panthers wasted no time in getting on the board in their first drive. They used 4 minutes, 42 seconds to get 71 yards on seven plays and a lead-off encroachment penalty by the Bucks. That first drive ended with a Kobey June touchdown reception from junior quarterback Nathan Favors for 10 yards to start things off.
However, Yankton responded quickly with a 25-yard pass play from Cooper Cornemann to Cameron Zahrbach.
The Panthers went on to score 25-second half points. That rally started off when Robinson scored from 3 yards out with 7:30 left in the quarter.
After DV secured a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Johnson used a short field to score from 2 yards out. That drive took four plays and 52 seconds.
On the very next play, Yankton junior Trevor Fitzgerald took the kickoff 90 yards back to the house. There was a flag on the play originally for a block in the back, but the referees waved off the penalty, and the score stood.
Dakota Valley’s rally wasn’t done yet. It scored twice in the final minute.
Favors found Johnson on a 29-yard pass play with 57 seconds left.
Then, the Panthers successfully kept possession of the ball on a pooch play kick on the kickoff, and just a few seconds later, the DV junior quarterback found Kobey June with 26 seconds left. That last scoring play in the second quarter was good for 13 yards.
“Every route that the receivers ran was perfect,” Favors said. “Everything was wide open. That really changed the momentum of the game. We went into the second half knowing that we could win the game.”
Favors was 9-for-10 with 126 passing yards.
The Panthers walk out of a very tough start to the schedule with Friday’s win and a tough season-opening loss to Madison.
As coach Jeff VanDenHul told his team after the game, he wants the Panthers to get better.
Favors agrees that they can.
“This game, this is where we started clicking,” Favors said. “Now I feel really good about the season.”