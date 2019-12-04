Dakota Valley lands 2 on All-State football team

Dakota Valley had two players on the Class 11A South Dakota All-State team and had another player on the honorable mention list.

The full list was released early Wednesday morning.

Dakota Valley senior offensive lineman Tad Green was named to the 11A All-State team on offense. Green was a key piece in Dakota Valley ground game as the lineman helped the Panthers rush for 2,608 yards this season. The Panthers averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a team.

Braeden Wright was named to the 11A All-State defensive team. He was a force on the defensive line for the Panthers. He was third on the team with 50 tackles and he led the team with 14.0 tackles for loss, which totaled 54 yards lost for opponents. Wright also led Dakota Valley with four sacks. Wright added a pass breakup and forced a fumble.

Dakota Valley junior Evan Foster was named an honorable mention after recording 52 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception.

Vermillion sophomore Zach Brady was also named an 11A honorable mention selection.

Elk Point-Jefferson senior Drake Peed was named to the 11B All-State team as an offensive lineman. EP-J junior Tyler Goehring was named the 11B All-State punter and junior Riley Schmitz was named the All-State special teams player.