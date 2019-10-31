CANTON, S.D. -- Dakota Valley's seson came to an end in the first round of the South Dakota Class 11A playoffs as the Panthers, the No. 6 seed, lost to Canton, the No. 3 seed, 50-6 on Thursday.
Dakota Valley ends the season with a 7-3 record.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Canton scored twice in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead on Dakota Valley and then started to pull away in the second quarter. Canton scored with four touchdowns to take a commanding 42-0 lead going into halftime.
Dakota Valley got its score in the third with a touchdown but Canton went on to win 50-6.