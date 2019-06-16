The Dakota Valley Post 319 baseball team split its two games on Sunday. Dakota Valley won its first game 5-0 to Worthington and lost the second game to the Sioux Falls Bulls 10-2.
Dakota Valley is 5-7 on the season.
Nathan Rice went all seven innings in the 5-0 win over Worthington. He gave up only four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine.
Eric Johnson hit a home run and had three RBIs and Ethan Redmond was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Donald Whitlock scored twice and Samuel Otten was 2-for-4. Keaton Hensley drove in a run.
In the second game, Jevin Kratz was 3-for-3 and Cade Zeller drove in a run.