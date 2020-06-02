Dakota Valley preps for South Dakota Legion baseball season

"When they gave us the news that they were going to play, I was excited," Augustine said. "I had a lot of confidence that someone could get something together. We knew we had kids that wanted to play, we just had to wait it out and we got some good news. We still had hurdles to jump over with distancing and how many games we can get in with two months of play, but we are excited to get a chance to play."

Dakota Valley held its first practice on Monday. The first game is scheduled for June 16 at Lennox.

"I think we were just happy to be out there, we weren't quite sure what to do," Augustine joked. "It was different for us. We all couldn't be right together but we were there. You have to do the social distancing. We were excited to be out there (Monday night) and (Tuesday night) and throw the ball around.

"I am very excited. Some of the seniors get a chance to finish out their careers. I am just excited for us to be able to have the chance to play."

Dakota Valley currently had 13 games on its schedule, including games against Beresford, Vermillion, Elk Point-Jefferson and South Sioux. There will be a South Dakota state tournament but the dates haven't been set yet, according to Augustine.

So far, games haven't been hard to schedule.