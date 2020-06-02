Dakota Valley preps for South Dakota Legion baseball season

Rob Augustine didn't think he would be on Dakota Valley's Legion field this summer but on Monday, Augustine was there, leading practice for his 13th season.
Dakota Valley already lost out on a spring club baseball season when the coronavirus pandemic wiped it out. Then the pandemic threatened to wipe out the Legion season.
In mid-May, South Dakota Legion baseball teams started to discuss the possibility of having a season but the American Legion National Organization put a hamper on those plans, announcing that it had shut down all sponsorship for the 2020 campaign, meaning no state tournaments, regional tournaments or a national tournament.
"I really didn't (think we were going to have a season)," Augustine said. "Once they shut American Legion down, I thought it was getting shut down for everyone. My summers consist of baseball. I get a chance to watch my daughter play but mostly it's baseball and getting the guys ready to play at the next level."
A few days after its announcement, some leeway was given. While the American Legion National Organization won't support a season and won't provide administrative duties, Legion baseball can still happen. Teams still had to obtain their own insurance and develop a set of rules for social distancing and sanitizing equipment, but those were hoops that programs were able to get through in order to have a season.
"When they gave us the news that they were going to play, I was excited," Augustine said. "I had a lot of confidence that someone could get something together. We knew we had kids that wanted to play, we just had to wait it out and we got some good news. We still had hurdles to jump over with distancing and how many games we can get in with two months of play, but we are excited to get a chance to play."
Dakota Valley held its first practice on Monday. The first game is scheduled for June 16 at Lennox.
"I think we were just happy to be out there, we weren't quite sure what to do," Augustine joked. "It was different for us. We all couldn't be right together but we were there. You have to do the social distancing. We were excited to be out there (Monday night) and (Tuesday night) and throw the ball around.
"I am very excited. Some of the seniors get a chance to finish out their careers. I am just excited for us to be able to have the chance to play."
Dakota Valley currently had 13 games on its schedule, including games against Beresford, Vermillion, Elk Point-Jefferson and South Sioux. There will be a South Dakota state tournament but the dates haven't been set yet, according to Augustine.
So far, games haven't been hard to schedule.
"That was the easy part because everyone was texting and getting games in. We are still waiting on Nebraska figuring out what they are going to do," Augustine said. "Maybe another week and they will find out if they have baseball because we have teams over in Nebraska that want to play us."
Dakota Valley has already jumped through its hoops, too. Augustine ordered new shirts for the team for this summer and another member of the organization was able to get insurance lined up for the team. Augustine's staff and the players came up with different guidelines to follow, meaning they are ready to start the season.
"We got our guidelines in place. As of on the field practice wise, we can't be in the dugout," Augustine said. "All of the kids have their own helmets and gloves. I have two buckets of baseballs so each kid has their own and we make sure everyone has their own water jugs. We wipe everything off. We have everything set."
Now Dakota Valley can focus on the play on the field. Last season, according to Gamechanger, Dakota Valley went 11-12 overall with the season ending on back-to-back 4-3 losses to Elk Point-Jefferson and then Beresford.
While the team did graduate some good talent, Augustine feels he has another competitive team this season.
"Every year is a high expectation," Augustine said. "I knew this year we were going to have another great team. We have some younger guys from last year that played that are going to step up."
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
State baseball semifinal
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!