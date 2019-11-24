Dakota Valley proud of their runner-up season after losing to Sioux Falls Christian in championship match

Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul both had 15 kills apiece to lead the Panthers.

Ally Beresford had 12 kills, and Sophia Atchison recorded 10.

Beresford also had 49 assists and 13 digs. Beresford was the No. 2 overall leader in Class A in assists with 139 over the weekend.

Taylor Wilshire led the Panthers in digs with 33.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It was just a great battle,” Miller said. “In those last two matches, we played as well as we did all year. You’re disappointed, but you’re just so satisfied with the effort. We got to the point where a couple plays here and there, a game to 15 is quick.”

As the bus traveled back to North Sioux City on Sunday where there were a few fans waiting to welcome them home, Miller realized how grateful she was to have coached a Panthers team that came up a few plays short of a title.

“Even though we didn’t bring the championship home, it validated everything that athletics should be,” said Miller after the welcome home ceremony in the Panthers’ high school gym. “The kids came in and had great attitudes. Everything that I put into this team that I’ve used at my other schools, they accepted it. It just validated that good things happen to good people and kids that worked hard.”