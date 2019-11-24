Dakota Valley proud of their runner-up season after losing to Sioux Falls Christian in championship match

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Mary Miller sat on the team bus Sunday morning reflecting on what she called a “fairy tale season” for the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team.
The night before, the Panthers lost in a five-set classic to Sioux Falls Christian, and got second place in the South Dakota High School Athletic Association Class A field.
The Chargers beat the Panthers 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 22-25 and 15-11.
After the second set, the Panthers heard Miller’s message about identity and finding it to force a fourth set.
“That was a state championship match that you saw (last night),” Miller said.
We weren’t going down without a fight, and we had been in that situation already a couple times, including Sioux Falls Christian being down 0-2 here. We’re going to go down swinging, and we’re not going to be tipping the ball.”
Former Bishop Heelan coach Mary Miller took the reins this season and has helped guide the Panthers to a 31-3 record, a resume that includes a win over Sioux Falls Christian, the defending A state champions.
The Panthers wanted to dig the ball close court, knowing that when the Chargers attempted to hit the ball along the lines, there wasn’t much Dakota Valley could do to defend that area.
In the fourth set, Dakota Valley came back from behind to win the set and force a fifth stanza for the second straight night. It scored the final seven points of the fourth set.
Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja VanDenHul both had 15 kills apiece to lead the Panthers.
Ally Beresford had 12 kills, and Sophia Atchison recorded 10.
Beresford also had 49 assists and 13 digs. Beresford was the No. 2 overall leader in Class A in assists with 139 over the weekend.
Taylor Wilshire led the Panthers in digs with 33.
“It was just a great battle,” Miller said. “In those last two matches, we played as well as we did all year. You’re disappointed, but you’re just so satisfied with the effort. We got to the point where a couple plays here and there, a game to 15 is quick.”
As the bus traveled back to North Sioux City on Sunday where there were a few fans waiting to welcome them home, Miller realized how grateful she was to have coached a Panthers team that came up a few plays short of a title.
“Even though we didn’t bring the championship home, it validated everything that athletics should be,” said Miller after the welcome home ceremony in the Panthers’ high school gym. “The kids came in and had great attitudes. Everything that I put into this team that I’ve used at my other schools, they accepted it. It just validated that good things happen to good people and kids that worked hard.”
Miller said the highlight of her day was every afternoon at 3:15 where she worked with the players to get better, even though the beginning wasn’t as smooth as she had expected.
Miller started working with the team on June 3, and it was her first official day with the Panthers after she left Bishop Heelan’s volleyball team.
The Panthers did a drill where they needed to get 40 passes to each other to execute the exercise. Early in the season, Miller recalls a time where the Panthers could only get seven passes.
Admittedly, she got nervous, but there was a turnaround that not even Miller has seen in her time coaching a high school team.
“It’s kind of scary, and you have a whole new group of girls,” Miller said. “What kept me going was that they were so positive and sucking everything in. They could have easily said, ‘We’re going to do things how we’re going to do it,’ but the progress they made so quickly probably affirmed that.
“By the end of the year, we were running things that I was running at the college level,” Miller said.
Before her eight years with the Crusaders, Miller was the Briar Cliff University head volleyball coach from 1996 to 2010.
Miller believes the turning point for the Panthers came on Oct. 12 when they went to play in the Western Christian tournament.
The Panthers went 5-1 that day, and that lone defeat came at the hands of the Wolfpack, the eventual Iowa Class 2A champions.
“As a coach, I was hoping to go 3-2, but we went 5-1 and we lost to Western by only three or four points,” Miller said. “That affirmed to me we could be really, really good.”
The Panthers also lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which went on to win the Iowa Class 4A title.
“The strength of our schedule showed we belonged in the finals, and you get to that Game 5, it’s one way or the other.”