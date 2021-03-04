Dakota Valley punches ticket to South Dakota girls basketball state tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. -- Rylee Rosenquist made sure her older sister’s high school basketball career isn’t quite over yet.

The 5-8 junior guard was other-worldly here Thursday night, leading Dakota Valley to its first girls state tournament berth in 11 seasons with a 68-59 victory over Tea Area.

Rylee Rosenquist poured in 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while also handing out five assists and coming up with three steals in the SoDak 16 game matching Nos. 8 and 9 seeds.

“I’ve been waiting to go to state since I first put a basketball in my hand,” Rylee Rosenquist said. “To get to do it with my sister in her last year, it just kind of fueled me.”

Rachel Rosenquist, the team’s only senior and a volleyball all-stater, was a rallying point for the Panthers this season.

“This team rallied behind her as our only senior it was incredibly important for them to do everything they could and give everything they had to give this to her,” Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly said. “It makes it even more special when you get to play with your own sister. What an exciting, memorable thing that they’ll never forget.”

Rylee Rosenquist was 14 of 21 from the field, scoring most of her baskets with strong drives to the hoop.