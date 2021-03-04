Dakota Valley punches ticket to South Dakota girls basketball state tournament

HARRISBURG, S.D. -- Rylee Rosenquist made sure her older sister’s high school basketball career isn’t quite over yet.
The 5-8 junior guard was other-worldly here Thursday night, leading Dakota Valley to its first girls state tournament berth in 11 seasons with a 68-59 victory over Tea Area.
Rylee Rosenquist poured in 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while also handing out five assists and coming up with three steals in the SoDak 16 game matching Nos. 8 and 9 seeds.
“I’ve been waiting to go to state since I first put a basketball in my hand,” Rylee Rosenquist said. “To get to do it with my sister in her last year, it just kind of fueled me.”
Rachel Rosenquist, the team’s only senior and a volleyball all-stater, was a rallying point for the Panthers this season.
“This team rallied behind her as our only senior it was incredibly important for them to do everything they could and give everything they had to give this to her,” Dakota Valley coach Tammy Lilly said. “It makes it even more special when you get to play with your own sister. What an exciting, memorable thing that they’ll never forget.”
Rylee Rosenquist was 14 of 21 from the field, scoring most of her baskets with strong drives to the hoop.
“She’s a gamer, she’s a bulldog, she always has been,” Lilly said. “She came up big tonight. We had a lot of kids come up big but she really took the ball into her hands and wasn’t going to let us lose.”
Grace Bass and Peyton Tritz added eight points each for the Panthers, while Rachel Rosenquist finished with six points and seven rebounds.
“This means a lot," said Rachel Rosenquist. “We've been working hard these last few years and it finally just came together this year. After all those years of wanting it, to finally get it, it feels great.”
Dakota Valley took charge late in the second quarter, scoring the last seven points of the half to snap a 24-24 tie. That carried over into the third quarter and early in the fourth.
The Panthers were already ahead 39-31 when they went on an 11-0 run, mounting a 50-31 lead a minute into the fourth quarter.
Tea Area mounted a furious rally, but every time the Titans got close, Rylee Rosenquist had an answer. Rosenquist scored 17 fourth-quarter points, making 5 of 6 shots and 7 of 9 free throws.
Dakota Valley wound up converting 12 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Tea trimmed the 19-point deficit to 56-49 with 1:50 left. The Panthers then called time out and started a steady trek to the free throw line.
“We just had to regroup, we were still in a good spot, we had to make sure we weren’t giving up easy shots,” Lilly said. “Ritter and Vaceka are phenomenal basketball players. We knew Ritter was going to give everything she had to win. We tried switching up and giving her totally different looks.”
Katie Vaceka, a 6-1 freshman, scored 29 points and senior Olivia Ritter added 18 for Tea, which defeated Dakota Valley 59-51 on Dec. 11 in Tea.
Lilly was an assistant coach the last time Dakota Valley made the state tournament in 2010.
“Part of our game plan was to attack the bucket,” Lilly said. “We knew quickness-wise we had them on that. We weren’t sure physical-wise because we’re not a big, banging team. But athletically, we knew we had length, quickness and tough kids.”
The South Dakota Class A state tournament will be held March 11-13 in Watertown.