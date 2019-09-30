HARRISBURG, S.D. The Dakota Valley boys golf team finished in fifth place at the South Dakota Region state qualifier on Monday at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The top three teams qualify for state, so the Panthers fell short of their goal of qualifying for state.
But Dakota Valley is sending three individuals - Paul Bruns, Keaton Hensley and Isaac Bruns - to state as individuals.
Sioux Falls Christian won the team title with 324, Lennox was second with a 333 and Tea Area was third with a 335. Dakota Valley shot a 350 to finish fifth.
"We are disappointed as a team for coming up short on our team goal of returning to the state meet," Daktoa Valley coach Rodd Slater said. "We are excited about Paul, Keaton and Isaac's opportunity."
Lennox's Dalton Plucker was the medalist with a 77. Paul Bruns was right behind him as the runner-up with a 78. Hensley finished in 11th place with an 83 and Isaac Bruns was 19th with an 88. Jordan Smith added a 101.
Paul Bruns, Hensley and Isaac Bruns will compete at the state meet on Oct. 7-8 at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.