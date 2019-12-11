Dakota Valley's Ally Beresford named to All-State team

Dakota Valley senior setter Ally Beresford was named to the Class A All-State First Team South Dakota volleyball on Wednesday.

Beresford helped lead the Panthers to a 33-4 record and the Class A state title game against Sioux Falls Christian. Dakota Valley finished as the runner-up and all of the Panthers losses this season came to schools that went on to win state titles (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Falls Christian twice and Western Christian).

Beresford finished the season with 909 assists, averaging 8.4 assists per set. The senior also had 163 kills to go along with a team-high 67 aces. She added 43 total blocks and 180 digs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beresford was among the 12 players on the South squad for the South Dakota Volleyball Coaches Association All-Star game which was played on Sunday.

In addition to Beresford's honor, Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller was named the A4 district coach of the year. She led Dakota Valley to the state title match in her first season as the Panthers coach.

Miller's longtime assistant Lonnie Bermel went with her to Daktoa Valley and Bermel was named the Class A assistant coach of the year.

Elk Point-Jefferson's Katelyn Chytka was named to the Class A All-State second team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0