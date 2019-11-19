Dakota Valley's buy-in attitude helps Panthers get to Class A state volleyball tournament

“Our chemistry is so good. No matter what we introduce, they work on it together. It’s been a blast.”

Dakota Valley is the No. 2 seed at state with Miller (32-2) grabbing the top seed. McCook Central/Montrose (24-3) is the No. 3 seed and Winner (26-4) is the No. 4 seed.

After seeing the team improve by 12 wins from last season, Miller feels this season’s team has the ability to come home as the state champions.

“Yes they can (win it). I think there are four to five teams that could take the state championship and we like where we are at right now and like our seed in the state tournament,” Miller said. “We have to take it one match at a time and we can’t put the cart in front of the horse. Just try and beat Madison and then have time to prepare for the next match.

“The keys are get the ball to Ally (Beresford) and defense will win. She’s so dynamic and moves the ball so well so it will be hard to focus on one player. If we can get the black up and get some touches, that will be critical.”

The Panthers schedule has put them in a good position, too. They have already beat Madison this season and have wins over Sioux Falls Christian, Winner, Sioux Falls Lincoln and two over Elk Point-Jefferson.