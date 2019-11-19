Dakota Valley's buy-in attitude helps Panthers get to Class A state volleyball tournament

When the season began, the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team wasn’t in the Class A state championship picture.
However, with a good portion of its team back this season, the Panthers, who went 19-15 last season, probably had it in them to qualify for the SoDak 16 and a potential spot in the state tournament.
The Panthers have exceeded any outside expectations, though. When Dakota Valley defeated Sioux Falls Christian — the defending A state champs — earlier this season, it was clear the Panthers are one of the top teams competing for the A crown this week in Rapid City, S.D., at the state tournament.
New leadership has helped.
While the Panthers return a number of starters from last season, the person on the sideline is different.
Former Bishop Heelan coach Mary Miller took the reins this season and has helped guide the Panthers to a 31-3 record this season.
Dakota Valley’s next match is at the Class A state tournament when the Panthers take on Madison at 7:15 p.m. (6:15 mountain time) in Rapid City.
“You gotta give credit to the girls. They had a new coach come in and they bought into everything,” Miller said. “It’s just been a pleasure to work with them. They have a knack of when you introduce something, they pick it up and can do it. They have put in a lot of hours.
“Our chemistry is so good. No matter what we introduce, they work on it together. It’s been a blast.”
Dakota Valley is the No. 2 seed at state with Miller (32-2) grabbing the top seed. McCook Central/Montrose (24-3) is the No. 3 seed and Winner (26-4) is the No. 4 seed.
After seeing the team improve by 12 wins from last season, Miller feels this season’s team has the ability to come home as the state champions.
“Yes they can (win it). I think there are four to five teams that could take the state championship and we like where we are at right now and like our seed in the state tournament,” Miller said. “We have to take it one match at a time and we can’t put the cart in front of the horse. Just try and beat Madison and then have time to prepare for the next match.
“The keys are get the ball to Ally (Beresford) and defense will win. She’s so dynamic and moves the ball so well so it will be hard to focus on one player. If we can get the black up and get some touches, that will be critical.”
The Panthers schedule has put them in a good position, too. They have already beat Madison this season and have wins over Sioux Falls Christian, Winner, Sioux Falls Lincoln and two over Elk Point-Jefferson.
Dakota Valley’s only three losses are to Sioux Falls Christian (the second time the two played), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (which won the Class 4A title in Iowa) and Western Christian (which won the Class 2A title in Iowa).
Offensively the Panthers are led by senior setter and University of Sioux Falls commit Ally Beresford. She has 767 assists on the season and has plenty of weapons to serve. The team is hitting .379 this season.
Junior Rachel Rosenquist leads the team with 272 kills and sophomore Sophia Atchison follows with 231 kills. Rosenquist is hitting .421 on the season and Atchison is hitting .347. Senior Rachel Wente, who is hitting .358, has 172 kills and junior Tori Schulz has 136 kills on .456 hitting.
Even Beresford has 152 kills on the season.
“The one thing that Ally brings is she jump sets every ball and that holds the middle blocker,” Miller said. “You can’t tell if she is going to set it back or to the front until it is out of her hands. That gives our hitters more one-on-on opportunities and gives them more space.”
The defense starts at the block and Wente has 51 blocks, Schulz has 41 and Beresford has 33.
The Panthers backrow play has been key this season. Junior Taylor Wilshire transferred in this season and the libero has been a fixture for the team’s play in the back. She leads the Panthers with 456 digs. Rosenquist has 328 digs and Sammi Archer has 323. Atchison has added 269 digs.
“We are very solid and have players with a lot of experience in the backrow and they are athletic,” Miller said. “Our blocking from the first day to now has made a 100 percent improvement. Our middles are doing a much better job of closing and our outside blockers are picking up the hitter early so we can set up a nice block.”