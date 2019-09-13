MILBANK, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley football team got a go-ahead 41-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Favors to Noah Steele in the second quarter to break a 6-6 tie and went on to defeat Milbank 27-14 in high school football action Friday.
The Class 11A third-ranked Panthers improved to 2-1 with the victory as Milbank fell to 1-3.
Favors gave Dakota Valley a 6-0 lead early when he scored on a one-yard run with with 6:17 left in the first quarter.
Milbank answered to tie the score on its next possession on a nine-yard run by Bennett Schwenn, but like Dakota Valley missed the PAT kick after its score.
Eric Johnson gave the Panthers a two-score lead when he rumbled 23-yards for a TD run to give his team a 20-6 lead, then added the final Dakota Valley points of the night on a three-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
Milbank tried to go for it on fourth down but Dakota Valley got the sack to force a turnover on downs.
The Panthers then turned the ball over on downs but forced a three-and-out. Dakota Valley had to punt and pinned Milbank deep.
The Panthers forced another three-and-out and got good field position at the Milbank 49. Dakota Valley then drove down for a touchdown to go up 27-6 in the fourth quarter.
Milbank wrapped up the scoring on a 21-yard pass from Kellen Hoeke to Will Cummings with 27.8 seconds left as Dakota Valley won 27-14.
Johnson was the game's leading rusher with 162 yards on 26 carries while Favors completed four passed for 74 yards. Kobey June led Dakota Valley with eight tackles.
The Panthers host Sioux Falls Christian next Friday.