VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley's Keaton Hensley is in fifth place after the first day of the Class A South Dakota state golf meet at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Hensley finished the first day with an 81. He was nine-over par and is four strokes back of the leader, Little Wound's Lance Christensen, who shot a five-over par 77.
Dakota Valley sent three total individuals to the state meet as brothers Paul Bruns and Isaac Bruns are tied for 18th after the first day. Both players shot an 86.
Vermillion is in fifth place as a team after shooting a 358. Sioux Falls Christian leads the team race with a 330.
Willis Robertson leads the Tanagers with an 86 and is tied for 18th. Hunter Lavin shot an 88 and is tied for 32nd.
Beresford's Payton Borah is tied for 14th with an 85.
Elk Point-Jefferson's Cade Fennel is 66th with a 101.