Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist sets new school record with 35-point game

Rosenquist even added a 3-pointer in the third quarter. In that stanza, Rosenquist scored 13 points on six buckets.

“We started out strong, and that’s when I knew we were coming,” Rosenquist said. “Everyone who shot the ball, the ball went in.”

Rosenquist marked Friday’s shooting performance in the top-3 throughout the season, and as for herself, she was happy that she put in 35 points, but ranked her individual performance “in the top-7.”

Rosenquist was 14-for-19 from the floor and was 6-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Most of those points came in the paint, and it came by way of second-chance opportunities or by being open after the Quarriers showed an aggressive zone on the high side of their 2-3 zone.

A big reason why Rosenquist and the Panthers saw some success was good movement off the ball and the Panthers identified holes in the Quarriers’ zone, especially in the paint.

“We knew we had to get the ball inside,” DV coach Tammy Lilly said. “The way their defense works, we could find some openings as long as we kept the ball moving. Their guards are super aggressive on top, and that gives us openings in the middle if we have movement away from the ball.”