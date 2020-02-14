Dakota Valley's Rylee Rosenquist sets new school record with 35-point game

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team took what the Dell Rapids Quarriers gave them, which was the paint.
Dakota Valley defeated Dell Rapids 67-49 on Friday night in North Sioux City.
The Panthers took advantage of making their buckets down low, including Rylee Rosenquist, who set a program single-game scoring record with 35 points. That broke Peyton Wingert’s record of 33.
Like any good teammate, Rosenquist, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, credited her fellow Panthers for having a record-breaking night.
“I’m really proud of how our team played together,” Rosenquist said. “I couldn’t probably have gotten all those points without everyone else giving me passes and working hard. We knew coming into this game that it was going to be a hard game. We had to work hard, and we had to work hard as a team. We came, we worked and we got it done.”
Rosenquist admitted that she felt good with her shot early. Rosenquist made four shots in the first quarter – all in the paint – en route to scoring 10 points in the opening eight minutes.
Then, in the second quarter, Rosenquist equaled her first-quarter total by adding 10 more points. It was a carbon copy of the first quarter, too, as she made four field goals and two free throws.
Rosenquist even added a 3-pointer in the third quarter. In that stanza, Rosenquist scored 13 points on six buckets.
“We started out strong, and that’s when I knew we were coming,” Rosenquist said. “Everyone who shot the ball, the ball went in.”
Rosenquist marked Friday’s shooting performance in the top-3 throughout the season, and as for herself, she was happy that she put in 35 points, but ranked her individual performance “in the top-7.”
Rosenquist was 14-for-19 from the floor and was 6-for-12 from the free-throw line.
Most of those points came in the paint, and it came by way of second-chance opportunities or by being open after the Quarriers showed an aggressive zone on the high side of their 2-3 zone.
A big reason why Rosenquist and the Panthers saw some success was good movement off the ball and the Panthers identified holes in the Quarriers’ zone, especially in the paint.
“We knew we had to get the ball inside,” DV coach Tammy Lilly said. “The way their defense works, we could find some openings as long as we kept the ball moving. Their guards are super aggressive on top, and that gives us openings in the middle if we have movement away from the ball.”
Lilly and the rest of the Panthers coaching staff talked at practice all week that there would be openings down low, and that the Panthers will have opportunties around the rim, should they come up.
It also helped that the Panthers have seen 2-3 zones that have brought some backcourt pressure.
“We executed it pretty well,” Lilly said. “I think that helped us today. Their ball movement was pretty good most of the game and we attacked those areas that we knew we had to attack. We knew we didn’t want to just sit outside and shoot, right? We wanted to take shots when we were open, and we wanted to attack the paint. That’s got to be a key for us (moving forward).”
The Panthers didn’t necessarily have a size advantage. Rachel Rosenquist was the Panthers’ tallest player who played in the game at 5-10, and both of Dell Rapids’ tallest players -- Aspen Hansen and Jayme Schmidt -- are both also listed at 5-10.
Jorja Van Den Hul is also listed at 5-10, but did not play due to an ankle injury.
“We didn’t have to look to go against those taller girls,” Rylee Rosenquist said. “I think the height was even … I think we just pushed ourselves in the weight room to get stronger.”
The Panthers suffered another injury on Friday as 5-9 sophomore Brooke Carlson left the game at the end of the first quarter with what Lilly called a knee injury.
Lilly credited the Panthers for keeping resilient even when Carlson exited the game.
“That was a huge loss for us,” Lilly said. “Two of our kids (including Van Den Hul) were not able to go. That was a big hit for us. We had kids step up and really help up. It was tough for the girls. I was proud of them coming out of the locker room, because that’s a tough situation for them to be in. They’re young and one of your best buddies goes down, but they were able to finish.”
Rosenquist wasn’t the only double-digit scorer for the Panthers on Friday night. Panthers junior Rachel Rosenquist had 13 points and seven steals. Rachel Rosenquist earned the majority of her points of those steals on fast-break opportunities.
Hansen led the Quarriers with 19 points.
