NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Vermillion took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second against Dakota Valley.
But the Panthers battled back, scored a run in the second. Then Dakota Valley broke through with three runs in the sixth inning to go up 4-2.
Vermillion tried to come back with a run in the seventh, but Dakota Valley held on for the 4-3 win.
Dakota Valley stays undefeated to start the season at 4-0.
Nathan Rice went six innings for Dakota Valley, giving up two unearned runs on five hits, walking only one and striking out 11.
Jake Likness was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Paul Bruns Jr. and Eric Johnson each drove in a run for the Panthers.
For Vermillion, Sam Ward had an RBI and scored a run and Jacob Chaussee was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Jack Kratz went 2-for-4.