Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns places second overall at SDHSAA Class A meet

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — Paul Bruns battled back in a strong way on Tuesday at the South Dakota Class A golf meet at Southern Hills Golf Course.
Bruns entered Tuesday being tied for seventh and 10 strokes back, but the Dakota Valley High School senior ended up being the state runner-up.
Bruns’ collective 36-hole score was 156, and on Tuesday, he shot a 76 after carding an 80 in Monday’s first round.
“I knew I had to play better today if I wanted to finish well,” Bruns said in a telephone interview. “I had a good back nine on Monday to make up for some of it, but I didn’t have enough to come back and win it. I wanted to shoot a little better than I did.”
The Panthers senior finished four strokes back of the state champion, as Aberdeen Roncalli’s Micah Dohrer won with 152.
Bruns started off his round on Tuesday better than he did Monday. He had two bogeys to start the state tournament on hole Nos. 1 and 2, but on Tuesday, Bruns turned scored par on those first two holes.
“Starting the day with two pars gave me confidence and got the round going well,” Bruns said. “It let me settle in a little bit.”
Bruns double-bogeyed No. 3 on Monday, but improved there, too. He carded a bogey on No. 3, and was 1-over-par through three holes.
Bruns bogeyed No. 4, the same result as Monday, but the next two holes were an improvement between Tuesday and Monday.
On the fifth hole, Bruns got par on the par-3 hole, then scored a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole. Bruns had three birdies on the day.
Bruns ended the front nine by getting two pars, on the eighth and ninth holes.
The University of North Dakota basketball recruit started the back nine with a bogey, the same way he did on Monday. He then made more headway after getting a par on No. 11.
Bruns got a par on No. 12, improving on a bogey on Monday on that same hole. Then, Bruns picked up his second birdie on No. 13.
Bruns then bogeyed No. 14, birdied No. 15 and got a bogey on the 16th.
He ended the day by carding a “7” on 17, then getting a par on the par-4 18th.
He knew that putting was going to be a big key for not only him, but for the rest of his team. The greens on the course had a lot of slope and speed.
“My first impression when we were playing together was to keep the ball below the hole,” Bruns said.
Bruns led the way for the Panthers, as they played as a team in the 36-hole tournament.
The Panthers placed sixth as a team, recording a combined score of 353.
Isaac Bruns was DV’s No. 2 golfer, as he shot an 83.
Isaac Bruns had three birdies and three pars during his round on Tuesday.
Logan Collette scored 91, Tyler Cornelsen had a 99 and Ben Niemeyer carded 101.
“It was fun having the team out there,” Paul Bruns said. “We had a good region and we were able to make it to state. We were excited about that and we had a fun time.”
Sioux Falls Christian won the team title with 649.
Vermillion placed fourth with a score of 688. Hunter Lavin placed tied for sixth with a 161. After scoring an 84 on Monday, Lavin improved with a 77 on Tuesday. Lavin recorded a trio of birdies in his round.
Willis Robertson was 30th (173) and Trey Hansen was tied for 31st with a 174.
Elk-Point Jefferson was 10th with 729, led by Nathan Buenger. Buenger placed tied for 22nd with 169. He shot an 85 on Tuesday.
Landon Geary was tied for 42nd with a 180. He shot 91 during Tuesday’s round.
