Dakota Valley senior Paul Bruns places second overall at SDHSAA Class A meet

Bruns bogeyed No. 4, the same result as Monday, but the next two holes were an improvement between Tuesday and Monday.

On the fifth hole, Bruns got par on the par-3 hole, then scored a birdie on the par-5 sixth hole. Bruns had three birdies on the day.

Bruns ended the front nine by getting two pars, on the eighth and ninth holes.

The University of North Dakota basketball recruit started the back nine with a bogey, the same way he did on Monday. He then made more headway after getting a par on No. 11.

Bruns got a par on No. 12, improving on a bogey on Monday on that same hole. Then, Bruns picked up his second birdie on No. 13.

Bruns then bogeyed No. 14, birdied No. 15 and got a bogey on the 16th.

He ended the day by carding a “7” on 17, then getting a par on the par-4 18th.

He knew that putting was going to be a big key for not only him, but for the rest of his team. The greens on the course had a lot of slope and speed.

“My first impression when we were playing together was to keep the ball below the hole,” Bruns said.

Bruns led the way for the Panthers, as they played as a team in the 36-hole tournament.