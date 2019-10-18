VERMILLION, S.D. -- Nothing like a little indoor football to get things back on track.
Dakota Valley scored 27 unanswered points and pulled away in the second half en route to a 41-20 victory over Vermillion in the comfortable surroundings of the DakotaDome Friday night.
The Panthers, now 5-3 with one regular-season game remaining, snapped a two-game losing skid and further positioned themselves for a spot in the South Dakota Class 11A playoffs.
Three players rushed for over 100 yards for Dakota Valley, which broke away from a 14-14 tie with a third-quarter flurry.
In the meantime, the Panther defense shifted into shutdown mode after Vermillion evened the score on its first possession of the second half.
“We just did our job, plain and simply,” Dakota Valley Coach Jeff VanDenHul said. “Every once in a while we play like a bunch of teenagers. We did that in the first half and then we just started believing in our schemes and techniques and once we did that good things happened.”
Junior quarterback Nathan Favors rushed for a game-high 172 yards on just 12 carries and one of his two pass completions was a 21-yard touchdown to Kobey June.
Eric Johnson was the workhorse, carrying 25 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns. The speedy junior June tacked on 104 yards, capped by a 90-yard touchdown dash in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers overcame an aerial assault by Vermillion’s Charlie Ward, who completed 28 of 48 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tanagers trailed 14-7 at halftime but marched 80 yards in nine plays on their first possession of the second half. Ward’s 11-yard pass to Jack Kratz tied the game, but that seemed to ignite Dakota Valley, which scored on its next three possessions.
A 1-yard plunge by Johnson put the Panthers in front for good, 20-14, and after they forced Vermillion to punt from deep in its own end zone, took just four plays to score again on a 14-yard run by Johnson.
Favors broke up the middle for a 66-yard touchdown jaunt and June took a handoff and outraced the defense 90 yards to paydirt. Vermillion scored a late touchdown, but slipped to 2-6 on the season.
“We played a little timid in the first half,” Favors said. “In the second half we just kind of picked it up and we were good to go.
“This was a big win. I think our confidence is coming back. We’re not celebrating this as much as we could, we’re focusing on next week to get everything going.”
Dakota Valley, ranked No. 5 in Class 11A, plays at Tri-Valley in a regular-season finale. The Panthers came into the game tied for the seventh spot in the playoff points race, so next week’s game will more than likely decide who is in and who is out.
“We’ve been telling our kids we are in a two-game season and that started last week,” VanDenHul said. “Nothing after that matters until you take care of these two games.”
Dakota Valley was rolling along on a four-game win streak after a season-opening 28-26 loss to Madison. The Panthers, though, dropped back-to-back games to Dell Rapids and Lennox the last two weeks.
“I like where we’re at this week,” VanDenHul said. “I wasn’t happy the last two weeks. It wasn’t even the losses but the effort level and the execution level were really poor. That’s the game of football, you’re able to turn the page and play the following week. We were able to do that this week and get good results.”
Dakota Valley scored on its opening possession of the game and Vermillion tied it at 7-7 just over two minutes into the second quarter. The Panthers answered the tying score with the go-ahead touchdown, a rare pass from Favors to June.