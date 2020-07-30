Dakota Valley stays alive with a win over Post 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley Legion baseball team kept its season alive with a 6-5 win over Vermillion Post 1 on Thursday.

The win forced a second game on Thursday against Vermillion that wasn't finished by deadline.

Vermillion had a 4-2 lead going into the fifth inning when Dakota Valley scored five runs in the top of the fifth. Vermillion scored a run in the bottom of the fifth but Dakota Valley held on for the 6-5 victory.

Paul Bruns was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Eric Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Dakota Valley. Hunter Beving drove in two runs and Chayce Montagne scored two runs. Ethan Redmond and Keaton Hensley each drove in a run.

Ethan Anema went 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three batters and Isaac Bruns pitched the final 1/3 of an inning.

Earlier on Thursday, Dakota Valley beat Beresford in a game that postponed during a rain delay on Wednesday.

The game was tied at three going into the seventh inning when Dakota Valley scored four runs for a 7-3 victory.