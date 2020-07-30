Dakota Valley stays alive with a win over Post 1

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley Legion baseball team kept its season alive with a 6-5 win over Vermillion Post 1 on Thursday.
The win forced a second game on Thursday against Vermillion that wasn't finished by deadline.
Vermillion had a 4-2 lead going into the fifth inning when Dakota Valley scored five runs in the top of the fifth. Vermillion scored a run in the bottom of the fifth but Dakota Valley held on for the 6-5 victory.
Paul Bruns was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Eric Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for Dakota Valley. Hunter Beving drove in two runs and Chayce Montagne scored two runs. Ethan Redmond and Keaton Hensley each drove in a run.
Ethan Anema went 1 2/3 innings in relief and struck out three batters and Isaac Bruns pitched the final 1/3 of an inning.
Earlier on Thursday, Dakota Valley beat Beresford in a game that postponed during a rain delay on Wednesday.
The game was tied at three going into the seventh inning when Dakota Valley scored four runs for a 7-3 victory.
Redmond was 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs and Isaac Bruns was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Beving was 2-for-2 with a two runs scored and an RBI and Paul Bruns scored a run and had an RBI. Samuel Otten drove in a run.
Drew Addison went all seven innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits, walked two and struck out two.
