Dakota Valley sweeps Lennox to cruise into SoDak 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- It's been almost a week since Dakota Valley lost to Madison in five sets, putting the Bulldogs at No. 2 in the Class A rankings and dropping the Panthers, who were the state runner-up last season, to third.

Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller wasn't worried about the ranking, though. She was more interested in how her team would respond in practice since the match against Madison was the last one before postseason play.

What Miller saw was a determined team during practice this past week and it carried over to Thursday's Class A Region 4 title match at Dakota Valley High School as the Panthers dispatched of Lennox easily for a 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 to advance to the SoDak 16.

"It was just a dominating performance. Since our loss to Madison, we have really stepped up practices. We have worked our tails off and tonight it definitely showed," Miller said. "In all phases of our game, we looked really good tonight. ... We just all watched film and figured out that there were a lot of things that we didn't do that had to be cleaned up."

Dakota Valley senior libero Taylor Wilshire said the loss to Madison was the motivation the team needed as it entered the postseason.