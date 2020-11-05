Dakota Valley sweeps Lennox to cruise into SoDak 16

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- It's been almost a week since Dakota Valley lost to Madison in five sets, putting the Bulldogs at No. 2 in the Class A rankings and dropping the Panthers, who were the state runner-up last season, to third.
Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller wasn't worried about the ranking, though. She was more interested in how her team would respond in practice since the match against Madison was the last one before postseason play.
What Miller saw was a determined team during practice this past week and it carried over to Thursday's Class A Region 4 title match at Dakota Valley High School as the Panthers dispatched of Lennox easily for a 25-11, 25-8, 25-6 to advance to the SoDak 16.
"It was just a dominating performance. Since our loss to Madison, we have really stepped up practices. We have worked our tails off and tonight it definitely showed," Miller said. "In all phases of our game, we looked really good tonight. ... We just all watched film and figured out that there were a lot of things that we didn't do that had to be cleaned up."
Dakota Valley senior libero Taylor Wilshire said the loss to Madison was the motivation the team needed as it entered the postseason.
"(It motivated us) a lot. It was super loud in practice. Everyone is working hard in practice and hustling after every ball. We really want it bad," said Wilshire, who had nine digs. "I think it did open our eyes because we usually don't lose a lot of games. I think that really helped us and made us more focused."
The Panthers (14-5) will now host the SoDak 16 match on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined. The winner of that match advances to the SDHSAA Class A state tournament in Watertown.
"I think we are in a perfect position," Miller said. "The girls are seeing the hard work pay off. We've got that great mix of veterans and young kids. We have a lot of kids that play a lot of volleyball and that's key because of all of the hours they have put in over the last 12 months."
Dakota Valley goes into that match with a lot of confidence, something the Panthers needed after the Madison match.
"I think we just had to get our confidence back," Wilshire said. "We practiced super hard. Passing, setting, all of it. We just really came together and played hard. We had to get a lead and keep pushing. I thought we played really good, definitely to our level. I think will keep going up from here."
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 15 kills, Sophia Atchison added eight and Jorja Van Den Hul had four. Logan Miller had 29 assists. Sammi Archer finished eight aces, Miller had four and Atchison added three. Archer and Atchison each had 10 digs.
Dakota Valley was up 7-2 to start the first set when Lennox went on a 4-0 run to make it 7-6.
Back-to-back kills by the Panthers sparked a 6-0 run for Dakota Valley to regain control of the set.
The Panthers ended the first set on an 18-5 run for the 25-11 victory.
Miller saw her team block better during the match and the middle hitters got the amount of attacks she would like to see, two things that were lacking against Madison.
On Thursday, Dakota Valley finished with 4.5 total blocks and had 17 touches at the net. The Panthers middles combined for 22 kills.
"We spent numerous drills in the last week blocking," Miller said. "We had to get the ball to the middle more. We weren't playing good enough defense to get the ball to our middles (against Madison). On serve-receive, we can get the ball to our middle but the block is sitting there. In transition, you got a wide open net and one block, so we worked really hard on those two things - blocking and hitting the middles."
The second set was tied at 1-1 when Archer started to serve for the Panthers. She had three aces during a 9-0 run to give the Panthers a 10-2 lead.
It later turned into a 19-2 run for a 20-3 advantage and Dakota Valley went on to win the second set 25-8.
"The other thing we've focused on is coming out stronger because we've been getting down 5-1 to teams and tonight, every set tonight we got out to a nice lead and got comfortable," Miller said. "I think Logan did a great job of distributing the ball everywhere. Right, middle, left, backrow. That's going to be critical when we play the really good teams."
Dakota Valley continued to roll in the third, starting on a 7-1 run. The Panthers closed out the match with a 25-6 victory.
"The nice thing about this team is we've gone through a lot this year and they are still sticking together," Miller said. "We have our moments but we are still sticking together and cherishing every time we get to step on the court."
