PREP VOLLEYBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps Mobridge-Pollock to advance to A state

MADISON, S.D. — Dakota Valley had things pretty much its way in sweeping Mobridge-Pollock 25-14, 25-12, 25-9 in a SoDak 16 Class A state qualifying volleyball match Tuesday evening.
The Panthers entered with a 30-3 record as the No. 2 seed in the state while Mobridge-Pollock was 18-15 after finishing third in Region 6.
Dakota Valley got eight kills from Rachel Rosenquist and seven from Rachel Wente as it will advance to the A state meet to be held No. 21-23 in Rapid City.
The trip to western South Dakota will make a return to the state tournament for the Panthers, who were eliminated by McCook Central-Montrose in the SoDak 16 round in 2018.
Ally Beresford had 30 assists and three aces and Taylor Wilshire 11 digs and a pair of aces for Dakota Valley. Tori Schultz also had four blocks for DV.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 3, HILL CITY 2: No. 14 seed Elk Point-Jefferson got off to a fast start then won the decisive fifth set easily to earn a Class A SoDak 16 win over the Rangers and a state volleyball tournament berth Tuesday in Pierre.
EP-J ended its regular season with losses in its final four matches before knocking off Vermillion and Beresford to move on to the DoSak 16
Hil City, the winner of Region 8 ends its season with a 27-4 record after starting ther season on a 22-match winning streak.