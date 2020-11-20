Dakota Valley sweeps Parker to move onto Class A state championship match

For the second straight season, the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team gets to play for a state championship.

The sixth-seeded Panthers earned the right to play in the title match, as Dakota Valley defeated Parker 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18 in the Class A semifinal match on Friday night.

"I was just thinking throughout the match that everything we've done in the last four weeks in practice, we could see the results of that," DV coach Mary Miller said. "It was the complete package."

With the win, No. 6 Dakota Valley meets up again with Sioux Falls Christian, marking the second consecutive year that those two programs will battle for a state title. The match begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.

The Panthers jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the first set, and Sophia Atchison had three kills to make a strong start.

From there, the Panthers went on a short little 8-3 run and Rachel Rosenquist ended the set with a kill on the Pheasants' open left side.

In the second set, Dakota Valley began with a 12-4 lead. After Parker opened with a kill, the Pheasants made five errors. Tori Schulz had a kill and Jorja Van Den Hul had an ace there, too.