Dakota Valley sweeps Parker to move onto Class A state championship match

For the second straight season, the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team gets to play for a state championship.
The sixth-seeded Panthers earned the right to play in the title match, as Dakota Valley defeated Parker 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18 in the Class A semifinal match on Friday night.
"I was just thinking throughout the match that everything we've done in the last four weeks in practice, we could see the results of that," DV coach Mary Miller said. "It was the complete package."
With the win, No. 6 Dakota Valley meets up again with Sioux Falls Christian, marking the second consecutive year that those two programs will battle for a state title. The match begins at 7 p.m. Saturday in Watertown.
The Panthers jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the first set, and Sophia Atchison had three kills to make a strong start.
From there, the Panthers went on a short little 8-3 run and Rachel Rosenquist ended the set with a kill on the Pheasants' open left side.
In the second set, Dakota Valley began with a 12-4 lead. After Parker opened with a kill, the Pheasants made five errors. Tori Schulz had a kill and Jorja Van Den Hul had an ace there, too.
Parker started out the third set with the lead, but Dakota Valley tied it quickly, and took the lead with a Sammi Archer ace. The Panthers never gave up their lead, but the Pheasants brought it to within two a couple of instances.
When Parker did, the Panthers went on a 10-2 rally. Rosenquist started it off with a kill, and Archer capped it with another ace.
As a team, the Panthers hit .330 against Parker while the Pheasants hit a minus-.110.
"I was so happy with our hitters' consistency," Miller said. "We had just four errors in the match. We distributed the ball pretty well and passed the ball very well."
Atchison led the Panthers with 12 kills while Rosenquist had 10. VanDenHul had six while Schulz had five.
Logan Miller had 37 of the Panthers' 38 assists while Rosenquist had the other.
Atchison also led the Panthers with 14 digs. Rosenquist had 13 and Archer had nine. Archer also had six aces.
The Panthers were also dominant at the net, as they collected seven total team blocks. Van Den Hul led with four assisted blocks. Rosenquist and Schulz had three assisted blocks apiece.
Miller scouted Sioux Falls Christian earlier in the day, and the big key on Saturday: Just play the way the Panthers have all season.
"We're going to go out and play as hard as we can," Miller said.
