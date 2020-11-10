Dakota Valley sweeps St. Thomas More to return to Class A state tournament

"We will mix things up. We do a World Series with two even teams and we are on game five right now. We run drills with different goals," Miller said. "We are going to reverse-rotate one whole practice, rotate backward and work on our serve-receive. We will have a kamikaze day, which is a defensive day. We will probably have a block party day.

"You try and to do a theme to keep it fresh. It's a great opportunity to fine-tune some things that we haven't had time to."

For the second straight postseason match, the Panthers got off to a quick start in the first set.

On Tuesday, Dakota Valley went on an 8-0 run to grab an early 10-2 lead on St. Thomas More.

Van Den Hul was behind the service line during the run and had a couple of aces. She had three more in the second set to give her a total of five for the match.

"She has that jump serve and she's about six-foot tall, so the ball moves pretty fast," Miller said. "They don't have any jump servers on their team so how do you prepare for us when you don't have anybody on your team that jump serves? We do a good job. We can serve short, we can serve deep. Things that they hadn't seen."

The Panthers finished with eight total aces - two from Wilshire and one from Atchison.