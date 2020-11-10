Dakota Valley sweeps St. Thomas More to return to Class A state tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- For the ninth straight season, the Dakota Valley volleyball team will be at the Class A state volleyball tournament.
As usual, that's where the Panthers expected to be and for the Dakota Valley, there's still more they expect to accomplish.
Last season Dakota Valley finished as the state runner-up in Class A. With most of the team returning this season, the Panthers have their sights set on the top spot that Sioux Falls Christian claimed in 2019.
"These girls have enough volleyball smarts to know that anything less than the state tournament and now competing to get to the finals, would've been not a successful season," Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller said. "We've stayed focused. We've had a great two weeks of practice and now we have nine days to prepare. We will get scouting reports and film.
"They've had a really nice program here for a long time. Give credit to Rick Pruett and Melissa."
Dakota Valley will have the opportunity to vie for the Class A title after the Panthers swept St. Thomas More in impressive fashion in Tuesday afternoon's SoDak 16 match 25-11, 25-10, 25-14.
"(St. Thomas More) was bigger than us at every position but our ball control was so good today," Miller said. "We were solid. From our serving to our hitting, we really spent the last two weeks on blocking. We came out this afternoon and put it all together. We have really good balance. We aren't flashy, we aren't real big, but we are solid."
Dakota Valley junior outside hitter Sophia Atchison, who led the sixth-seeded Panthers (15-5) with nine kills, said the team was fully prepped for St. Thomas More, which was 21-9 coming into the match and the No. 12 seed in Class A.
"We knew this team was good and we made a scouting report off it so we would know what their weaknesses were and what their strengths were," Atchison said. "It helped us overall, just studying their plays."
Sophia Tuttle added seven kills and Rachel Rosenquist and Jorja Van Den Hul each had six kills. Logan Miller had 30 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 17 digs and Taylor Wilshire added 17. Tori Schulz had four block assists and Rosenquist had three.
"Dakota Valley is really good and they work together as a team. They know what they are doing. Their setter (Logan Miller), she's really good and never gives away where she is going and that's really hard to adjust to," St. Thomas More coach Shannah Loeffen said. "I think our mentality was not prepared for today."
Reese Ross had five kills for STM and Sarah Matthes had four blocks.
Now the Panthers have plenty of time to prep for the state tournament in Watertown since it doesn't start until Thursday, Nov. 19.
Miller has plenty of ideas of how to keep her team busy for the next nine days, though.
"We will mix things up. We do a World Series with two even teams and we are on game five right now. We run drills with different goals," Miller said. "We are going to reverse-rotate one whole practice, rotate backward and work on our serve-receive. We will have a kamikaze day, which is a defensive day. We will probably have a block party day.
"You try and to do a theme to keep it fresh. It's a great opportunity to fine-tune some things that we haven't had time to."
For the second straight postseason match, the Panthers got off to a quick start in the first set.
On Tuesday, Dakota Valley went on an 8-0 run to grab an early 10-2 lead on St. Thomas More.
Van Den Hul was behind the service line during the run and had a couple of aces. She had three more in the second set to give her a total of five for the match.
"She has that jump serve and she's about six-foot tall, so the ball moves pretty fast," Miller said. "They don't have any jump servers on their team so how do you prepare for us when you don't have anybody on your team that jump serves? We do a good job. We can serve short, we can serve deep. Things that they hadn't seen."
The Panthers finished with eight total aces - two from Wilshire and one from Atchison.
"Serve-receive has been somewhat of a struggle (since) day one," Loeffen said. "We lost an amazing defensive player last year but we filled it with someone that transferred in. Our libero did great but defensively, once we get out of position of what is the norm, we don't know how to function."
Dakota Valley went on to build a 21-4 advantage when St. Thomas More started to make a small push. STM went on 6-2 run when Atchison got the kill to end the set at 25-11.
The Panthers made sure the Cavaliers run didn't extend into the second set as they started on a 7-1 run and later had a 13-3 advantage.
"We've had challenges with starting quick off the bat and today and last time at Lennox, we started super quick and have been attacking the ball," Atchison said. "It really made a difference because in the first set, the score was really good. The way we reacted (to the end of the first), we mostly thought of it as a cat-and-mouse deal.
"We had to be the cat and attack the mouse."
Dakota Valley went on to win the third set 25-10 and had a 6-1 lead to start the third. STM hung around early but never got closer than three points as the Panthers pulled away for the 25-14 victory.
