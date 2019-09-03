NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School volleyball team swept Tri-Valley on Tuesday with set scores of 25-13, 25-23, 23-18.
Rachel Rosenquist and Sophia Atchison each had nine kills for Dakota Valley. Ally Beresford had 29 assists while Sam Archer had 14 digs.
Rachel Wente had two aces to go along with eight kills.
Blyne Gacke led Tri-Valley with 10 kills in the sweep.
VERMILLION 3, LENNOX 2: Vermillion dropped the first set to Lennox 25-10 on Tuesday but bounded back for the rest of the match.
The Tanagers took the second set and third set each by scores of 25-23, 25-23. Lennox forced a fifth set with a 25-17 fourth set victory.
Vermillion edged Lennox in the fifth set 15-13 and improved to 5-2 on the season.
Toria Andre led Vermillion with 15 kills and Lexi Saunders added six kills. Shandie Ludwig had 16 digs and Brooke Asmus had five aces. Andre and Amber Schultz each had three blocks. Saunders and Kennedy Pratt each had 14 digs.
Vermillion plays at South Sioux on Thursday.
SIOUX CENTRAL 3, POCAHONTAS AREA 2: The match was tight between the two teams throughout the night, but the Rebels won the fifth set 15-6 in Twin Lakes Conference play on Tuesday.
Rebels junior Jenna Jessen had 18 kills in the win, and Madielynn Mueller chipped in 11. Karly Boettcher earned 48 assists.
HARLAN 3, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 1: Hannah Neeman led the Monarchs with 14 kills. The Cyclones defeated Denison-Schleswig 25-20, 24-26, 25-21 and 25-18.
Kennedy Marten had 30 assists.
PONCA 3, LCC 0: Kaci Day and Josie Reid both had nine kills in a match where Ponca took the sweep 25-23, 26-24 and 25-20.
Reid also had four aces while Morgan Nelson had two and Day earned one. Reid led with four blocks.