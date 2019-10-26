NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley easily got past Vermillion on Friday on senior night as the top-ranked Class A No. 1 Panthers swept the Tanagers 25-13, 25-16, 25-12.
Dakota Valley improves to 28-3 on the season.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 13 kills and Rachel Wente had three blocks. Ally Beresford had 26 assists and four aces and taylor Wilshire had 17 digs. Sam Archer had 12 digs and Jorja VanDenHul and Sophia Atchison each had five kills.
MADISON 3, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 1: Elk Point Jefferson tied the match at one set each but then Madison controlled the next two sets to claim a 25-23, 16-25, 25-18, 25-19 win.
Elk Point-Jefferson fell to 18-11 on the season and Madison improved to 20-8.
Carlie Corder and Riley Donnelly each had nine kills and Corder added five blocks. Kenna Curry had seven kills and three blocks and Sophia Giorgio had 20 assists.