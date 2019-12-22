Dakota Valley sweeps Woodbury Central doubleheader

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley held Woodbury Central to seven points in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats by 22 points, to gain control of the game.
The Panthers added a 32-point third quarter and went on to defeat Woodbury Central 101-57 on Saturday.
Dakota Valley improved to 4-0 on the season. Woodbury Central falls to 1-8 on the season. It is the fourth-straight loss for the Wildcats.
Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 27 points and he finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds. Bruns hit three 3-pointers and added six assists and three steals.
Chayce Montagne was 8-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line as he scored 24 points and dished out seven assists.
Kamden Wingert was 6-of-7 from the field to finish with 13 points and Isaac Bruns had 11 points. Drew Addison had six points and six assists and Randy Rosenquist had seven points and three streals. Alex Zephier scored nine points.
Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with 12 points and Mitchell Countryman and Cane Schmitt each scored 11 points.
DAKOTA VALLEY GIRLS 67, WOODBURY CENTRAL 43: Dakota Valley gained some separation from Woodbury Central by holding the Wildcats to six points in the second quarter as the Panthers went up by nine points.
Then Dakota Valley scored 40 points in the second half to take down Woodbury Central 67-43 on Saturday.
Dakota Valley improves to 2-2 and has won its last two games. Woodbury Central drops its second-straight game and falls to 7-2 on the season.
Junior Rachel Rosenquist hit four 3-pointers and led the Panthers with 21 points. She finished with a double-double as she had 11 rebounds.
Rylee Rosenquist also hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. She was 7-of-9 from the free throw linw and also had a double-double with a team-high 13 rebounds. She just missed a triple-double with seven assists.
Grace Bass added 12 points, all coming on four 3-pointers. She had five attempts from behind the arc and she had five rebounds. Morgan Tritz scored 10 points and had three assists.
Dakota Valley hit 16 3-pointers and hit 42.1 percent of its attempts. The Panthers were also 25-of-54 (46.3 percent) from the field and outrebounded Woodbury Central 38 to 28.
Maddie Paulsen led Woodbury Central with 23 points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks. Lexi Stachen added eight points and five rebounds.