Dakota Valley sweeps Woodbury Central doubleheader

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley held Woodbury Central to seven points in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats by 22 points, to gain control of the game.

The Panthers added a 32-point third quarter and went on to defeat Woodbury Central 101-57 on Saturday.

Dakota Valley improved to 4-0 on the season. Woodbury Central falls to 1-8 on the season. It is the fourth-straight loss for the Wildcats.

Paul Bruns led the Panthers with 27 points and he finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds. Bruns hit three 3-pointers and added six assists and three steals.

Chayce Montagne was 8-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line as he scored 24 points and dished out seven assists.

Kamden Wingert was 6-of-7 from the field to finish with 13 points and Isaac Bruns had 11 points. Drew Addison had six points and six assists and Randy Rosenquist had seven points and three streals. Alex Zephier scored nine points.

Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with 12 points and Mitchell Countryman and Cane Schmitt each scored 11 points.

