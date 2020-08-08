Dakota Valley, Vermillion advance to South Dakota VFW 19U Class B championship game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRYANT, S.D. — The Vermillion 19U VFW baseball team scored three runs in the sixth inning Saturday to beat Castlewood-Clear Lake 6-2.

With the win, Vermillion advances to the state championship game on Sunday.

Charlie Ward hit a two-run single in that sixth inning. Reece Proefrock and Connor Saunders scored on that play.

Ward later scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

Jacob Chaussee helped Vermillion strike first in the first inning on a sacrifice fly.

Gray Peterson later had an RBI single in the second inning.

Peterson also got the win in relief for Vermillion. Peterson threw four scoreless innings.

He allowed two hits and hit three batters.

Sam Ward got the save by recording the final out. He did give up a hit, but needed five pitches to get that last out.

DAKOTA VALLEY 9, TABOR 8: The Dakota Valley squad refused to give up on Saturday, despite being down early.

Isaac Bruns hit the go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning to stun Tabor and advance to the championship game.