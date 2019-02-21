RAPID CITY, S.D. -- Dakota Valley, Vermillion and Elk Point-Jefferson will all make the trip across the state to participate in the two-day SDHSAA state wrestling tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Both the Class A and Class B state tournaments will be at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. First-round matches begin on all eight mats at 10 a.m. on Friday. Quarterfinals will start around 3 p.m. and the day will end with second-round consolation matches.
Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. with the semifinals and placing matches start at 4 p.m. Championship match introductions start at 6:15 p.m. with the championship matches scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Dakota Valley is bringing three wrestlers to the Class A state tournament - Mitchell Kistner (220 pounds), Collin Becker (170) and Landon Erickson (120).
Kistner, a senior, goes into the state tournament with a 21-15 record. His first-round 220 match is against James Lees, who is 26-14. If Kistner wins his first match, he potentially has to face Gus Miller, who is 39-3 on the season.
Becker, a junior, earned one of the better seeds at 170. He is the fourth seed with a 23-7 record and faces Spencer Monroe, who is 9-9, in the first round. Wyatt Jungclause, who is 44-7, is on the top-side of Becker's bracket and the two wouldn't face until the semifinals, potentially. If Becker wins in the first round, his quarterfinal match would be against either Caleb Rink, who is 33-15, or Clay Farmer, who is 23-12.
Erickson, a sophomore, has a 1-2 record this season and faces Ty Althoff, who is 36-4 in the first round at 120.
Vermillion is bringing seven wrestlers to the Class A state tournament - Nick Roob (106), Jarrett Rueb (126), Lucus Anglin (138), Mason Schroeder (145), Jack Kratz (152), Kobe Culver (195) and Zach Brady (285).
Anglin, a junior, is one of the top 138 pounders going into the tournament with a 38-3 record. He earned the No. 2 seed and faces Jackson Wilson, who is 25-18, in the first round. Anglin could run into Chipper Shillingstad, who is 30-7, in the semifinals and Isaac Klinkhammer, who is 29-2, is on the other side of the bracket. If Anglin wins his first-round match, he would face Peyton Johnston, who is 18-11, or Perry Ketelsen, who is 24-19, in the quarterfinals.
Culver, a junior, earned the No. 3 seed at 195 and is 31-11 on the season. He faces Tice McVay (17-20) in the first round and could face Gage Gehring, who is 30-10, in the quarterfinals.
Kratz, a freshman, is 30-15 overall and faces Jake Werner, who is 30-11, in the first round at 152 pounds. He could face Nolan Johnson, who is 32-5, in the quarterfinals.
Robb, a sophomore, is 28-14 on the season and faces Connor Hanson (26-19) in the first round. He could face Quincy Hulverson, who is 37-1, in the quarterfinals at 106.
Brady, a freshman at 285, is 21-18 on the season and faces Preston Taylor (27-12) in the first round. He could face Kaden Johnson, who is 30-6, in the quarterfinals.
Rueb, a senior, is 19-8 on the season and faces Jace Bench-Bresher (23-12) in the first round at 126. He could face Riley Williams, who is 40-5, in the quarterfinals.
Schroeder, a senior, is 17-15 on the season and faces T.J. Morrison, who is 42-11, in the first round at 145.
Elk Point-Jefferson is bringing five wrestlers to the Class B state tournament - Joseph Weis (120), Skyler Swatek (132), Brody Weavill (145), Alex Junch (170) and Drake Peed (285).
Peed, a sophomore, earned the No. 2 seed at 285. Peed is 40-4 on the season and faces Jake Ellison (19-14) in the first round. His potential quarterfinal match would be against Dakota Johnson (27-11) or Micah Deboer (26-12). His potential semifinal could be against Chase Sigdestad, who is 34-5. Rob Lester, the top seed on the other side of the bracket, is 36-2 on the season.
Weavil, a junior at 145, is 37-11 this season and faces Irail Griffin, who is 33-16, in the first round. He could face Jackson Eklund, who is 18-0, in the quarterfinals and Hunter Peterson, who is 23-0, could be a potential semifinal match.
Weis, a sophomore, faces Grayson Hanson, who is 39-11, in the first round at 120.
Junck, a senior, is 12-9 this season and faces Josh Crownover, who is 37-5, in the first round at 170.
Swatek, a sophomore, is 10-6 this season and faces Kaleb Buseman, who is 32-23, in the first round. A potential 132 quarterfinal could be against Carson Pinske, who is 34-7.