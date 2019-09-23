NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Dakota Valley volleyball team played up a level on Monday but it didn't matter as the Class A third-ranked Panthers swept Class AA Yankton 25-12, 25-10, 25-12.
The Panthers improved to 10-1 on the season and dropped Yankton to 0-12.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sophia Atchison led the attacking for the Panthers with nine kills and she added three blocks and eight digs. Rachel Rosenquist added eight kills and Ally Beresford had 31 assists, eight digs and two aces. Taylor Wilshire had 14 digs, Rachel Wente had two blocks and Jordan Jensen had two aces.