Dakota Valley volleyball wins Class A opener Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Once the Dakota Valley High School volleyball team won the first two sets over Madison on Thursday in a Class A state quarterfinal match, the Panthers went full speed ahead.

The second-seeded Panthers swept seventh-seeded Madison to advance to the semifinals, 25-23, 25-23 and 25-16.

In the third set, the Panthers got out to a 5-0 lead, and didn't let Madison within two points in the second set.

The Panthers' main goal was to score points out of timeouts.

"That's a huge thing in volleyball," DV coach Mary Miller said. "We had five hitters that were impressive. (Madison) just got worn down.

"Our training paid off, and we had a phenomenal scouting report," Miller added. "We knew what we had to do."

Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with nine kills, Rachel Wente had eight and Sophia Atchison lad seven kills.

Miller thought Wente played like she had 16 kills.

Ally Beresford had 28 assists. She also had 14 digs, while Atchison had 13.

Beresford had three aces.