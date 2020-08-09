Dakota Valley wins Class B state Legion title

BRYANT, S.D. — As Dakota Valley Legion head coach Rob Augustine put it, it's been a long summer for his team.
No matter how long the summer felt, the ending is what mattered the most. Dakota Valley got a grand slam by Isaac Bruns in the top of the seventh to break a tie game against Vermillion.
A scoreless bottom of the seventh by Jake Pruchniak closed the door for Dakota Valley, as the team won the title 16-12 over its region rivals.
"It feels great. It was a long summer but the summer came to an end with a title," Augustine said. "When the season began, I knew we were right there, we just had to work a little harder. This was a great ending for us and a great, long ride home."
It is about a 2 1/2-hour drive from Bryant, South Dakota, to Dakota Dunes and North Sioux City.
"It's going to be a good drive home talking about baseball," Augustine said.
The Class B title game didn't get off to the best start for Dakota Valley, which made five errors in the first three innings. Vermillion had a 3-2 lead and scored five runs to go up 8-2 after the third.
Dakota Valley made seven total errors in the game and only five of the 12 runs the team gave up were earned.
Whatever errors were made, the players made up for it at the plate.
After Vermillion's five-run third inning, Dakota Valley responded with a five-run fourth inning to get within a run. Then a three-run top of the sixth gave Dakota Valley a 10-8 advantage.
"We threw it around a bit but when it came down to it in crunch time, we got the outs that we needed," Augustine said. "At the plate, they barrelled up the ball for us. When we needed to get the run in, we did the little things that needed to be done."
What Bruns did was more than a little thing, though.
Vermillion responded to losing the lead in the top of the sixth with four runs in the bottom half of the frame to grab a two-run advantage again.
Dakota Valley took advantage of back-to-back walks by Keaton Hensley and Chayce Montagne. Paul Bruns followed with a single to load the bases with no one out.
Vermillion did get a force out at home on Samuel Otten's ground ball but an error on Hunter Beving's grounder and a single by Kobey June scored a run each to tie the game at 12 and kept the bases loaded for Isaac Bruns.
Coming into the game, Isaac Bruns had gone 4-for-7 with three RBIs during the state tournament with a double. He was 1-for-4 with a run scored coming into the at-bat with the bases loaded.
On a 1-1 count, Isaac Bruns hit a fly ball over the fence in right field for a grand slam to give Dakota Valley a 16-12 lead.
"I was pretty confident he was going to barrel up the ball pretty good and was just waiting for something he could turn on," Augustine said. "When he turned on it, it kept going. ... Grand slams usually help out a lot and then follow it up with good pitching."
Pruchniak came in to pitch the bottom of the seventh and he got a popout and a ground out. Vermillion did get a two-out single but on a 3-2 count, Pruchniak got the swinging strikeout to finish the 16-12 title victory for Dakota Valley.
"If we would go ahead, my game-plan was to put Jake in," Augustine said. "He threw 30-some the night before and looked good and I knew I would have him for a full 100. Get the first one and then work off that and he did."
Vermillion won the region title over Dakota Valley and took three-of-four from Dakota Valley during the season. Two of the three wins came at the region tournament with Dakota Valley winning the first of the region title series to force a second game, which Vermillion won.
But Dakota Valley won the game that mattered the most.
"They were always tough for us to play and are fundamentally sound," Augustine said. "If we came to play, I knew we could hit with them. If our pitching held up, I knew we could outscore them."
For Dakota Valley, June was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs.
Beving was 2-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Otten was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Paul Bruns was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Montagne was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored while Hensley was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Eric Johnson hit a double and Donald Whitlock scored three times.
In the loss, Vermillions' Jacob Chaussee was 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs and Charlie Ward hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Drew Thelen was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI and Dylan Thelen was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Sam Ward also drove in a run.
