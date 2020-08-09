Dakota Valley wins Class B state Legion title

"I was pretty confident he was going to barrel up the ball pretty good and was just waiting for something he could turn on," Augustine said. "When he turned on it, it kept going. ... Grand slams usually help out a lot and then follow it up with good pitching."

Pruchniak came in to pitch the bottom of the seventh and he got a popout and a ground out. Vermillion did get a two-out single but on a 3-2 count, Pruchniak got the swinging strikeout to finish the 16-12 title victory for Dakota Valley.

"If we would go ahead, my game-plan was to put Jake in," Augustine said. "He threw 30-some the night before and looked good and I knew I would have him for a full 100. Get the first one and then work off that and he did."

Vermillion won the region title over Dakota Valley and took three-of-four from Dakota Valley during the season. Two of the three wins came at the region tournament with Dakota Valley winning the first of the region title series to force a second game, which Vermillion won.

But Dakota Valley won the game that mattered the most.

"They were always tough for us to play and are fundamentally sound," Augustine said. "If we came to play, I knew we could hit with them. If our pitching held up, I knew we could outscore them."