Dakota Valley wins five-setter to move on to state championship match

RAPID CITY, S.D. — When Dakota Valley High School volleyball coach Mary Miller called a timeout early in the fourth set Friday in a Class A semfinal match, she delivered a message the Panthers heard loud and clear.
The Panthers were down early in the fourth set, and they needed to win the stanza to force fifth set against McCook Central/Montrose.
The Panthers and Fighting Cougars went the distance, but it was Dakota Valley winning a five-set thriller to advance to the state title match Saturday in Rapid City.
Dakota Valley won 23-25, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23 and 15-11.
Miller took that fourth-set timeout when the Panthers were down 10-8, because she realized the Panthers weren't playing well and needed a reminder of how good they really are.
"We talked about our identity," Miller said. "We lost our identity and we needed to get it back."
The Panthers scored five straight points out of that timeout, and never gave up the lead again.
"We played with a purpose," Miller said. "It just goes to show ... it shows perseverance."
In the first set, the Fighting Cougars were leading 23-19, hoping to end the set early and give the Panthers an early deficit.
However, Sophia Atchison tried to give Dakota Valley a late comeback with three straight kills that put the Panthers' deficit to 24-23.
However, Fighting Panthers middle hitter Abigail Van Ruler, listed at 6-foot-2, ended the set with a kill.
"I was a little disappointed (with the first set) to be honest," Miller said. "We made 10 hitting errors in the first set, and if we could just reduce that to five errors, we'll be in good shape. Then, after set No. 2, we were getting back in the groove."
Guess how many hitting errors the Panthers had in the second set? Five.
The Panthers came out to a 10-3 lead in the second set, but the Fighting Cougars crept as close as 20-15.
Rachel Wente ended the set with a kill.
"I thought we had some momentum," Miller said. "We were getting some touches on Van Ruler."
Dakota Valley then started out the third set strong with a 6-3 lead, but MC/M erased its deficit quickly to take advantage of that set.
The Panthers went on a mini 4-1 run to keep their distance. Sophia Atchison and Jorja VanDenHul earned kills in that run.
The Panthers started out the fifth set with a 7-3 run, and that helped them clinch the match.
Atchison ended the match with a kill.
Rachel Rosenquist led the Panthers with 25 kills, while Atchison ended up with 20.
Ally Beresford had a team-high 62 assists. Taylor Wilshire had 31 digs, and Rosenquist had 21.