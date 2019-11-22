Dakota Valley wins five-setter to move on to state championship match

However, Sophia Atchison tried to give Dakota Valley a late comeback with three straight kills that put the Panthers' deficit to 24-23.

However, Fighting Panthers middle hitter Abigail Van Ruler, listed at 6-foot-2, ended the set with a kill.

"I was a little disappointed (with the first set) to be honest," Miller said. "We made 10 hitting errors in the first set, and if we could just reduce that to five errors, we'll be in good shape. Then, after set No. 2, we were getting back in the groove."

Guess how many hitting errors the Panthers had in the second set? Five.

The Panthers came out to a 10-3 lead in the second set, but the Fighting Cougars crept as close as 20-15.

Rachel Wente ended the set with a kill.

"I thought we had some momentum," Miller said. "We were getting some touches on Van Ruler."

Dakota Valley then started out the third set strong with a 6-3 lead, but MC/M erased its deficit quickly to take advantage of that set.

The Panthers went on a mini 4-1 run to keep their distance. Sophia Atchison and Jorja VanDenHul earned kills in that run.