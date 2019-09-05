NORTH SIOUX CITY — When the Dakota Valley High School football team takes the field for its home opener Friday against Yankton, it’ll enter unchartered territory.
The Panthers (0-1) and Bucks (1-0) are located just 60 miles apart, but the two will tango for the first time ever this week.
Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul admits there is some uniqueness that neither team has played each other at all.
“We have no idea what anybody has, it's very unfamiliar because you haven't studied them for the last few years and you don't have a ton of game tape on them and I just think everybody's kind of in the dark a little bit and everyone's going to figure it out on Friday night a little bit because it's just unknown territory,” VanDenHul said. “There's really no reason for us to face each other, but the state makes the schedule and you go play the game. So that's all you can do.”
Just like last week, this is a playoff-caliber test for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley remains ranked fourth in this week’s South Dakota Prep Media football poll for Class 11A, despite losing 28-26 to second-ranked Madison.
MADISON, S.D. -- Class 11A No. 4-ranked Dakota Valley had a 19-14 lead on No. 2-ranked Madis…
VanDenHul says that facing two ranked teams to start the season could pay dividends later in the season.
“There's good and bad,” VanDenHul said. “ You know you're getting better and you're getting tested early. Whether it's a preseason scrimmage or something just to be able to evaluate more than just your starters because when you play close games and good teams like this you don't get a chance to evaluate players because out of the gate you're playing some of the best teams in the state.
“We're just going to keep grinding away and keep getting better and that's got to be our goal every week,” VanDenHul, last year’s Journal Coach of the Year, said.
In that game, the rushing game went well.
Kobey June rushed for 94 yards on six carries, Eric Johnson rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries and Zion Robinson rushed for 76 yards on nine carries.
VanDenHul hopes the success on the ground continues on Friday.
“We have talent, it's just a matter of being consistent play in and play out,” VanDenHul said. “We hang our hat on our rushing game regardless of who we're playing. We want to come in and establish a ground game and we'll go from there. So it's important no matter who we're playing.”
The Bucks, meanwhile, are ranked second in Class 11AA after impressing the state with a 49-0 win against Spearfish.
In that win over Spearfish, the Bucks jumped out to a 35-0 first-half lead, and Brodey Peterson scored two of Yankton’s touchdowns.
“They're very stout upfront on both the offensive and defensive lines,” VanDenHul said of the Bucks. “They are running a lot of RPO schemes and they're athletic. They're going to be a good football team. They know what they're doing.”