Dakota Valley's eyes have always been on state volleyball title

NORTH SIOUX CITY — For the last year, the Dakota Valley volleyball team has been prepping for a moment yet to hopefully come.

Now the Panthers are only a few steps away from that goal that has been on their mind since Sioux Falls Christian beat them in the Class A state title match last season.

In last year's state championship match, the Panthers came back from an 0-2 deficit to force a fifth set, which Sioux Falls Christian won to claim the state title.

Dakota Valley hopes to get its rematch against the Chargers, who beat the Panthers in four sets back on Sept. 24, in the 2020 state title match.

"Well, it's been a year. It's been in the back of their mind for a year," said Dakota Valley coach Mary Miller, who picked up her 900th career victory during the season. "We want to get to the finals and get a shot back at Sioux Falls Chrisitan. Everything we've done, we've been preparing for that point.

"The girls are definitely hungry."

Dakota Valley goes into the state tournament, which is in Watertown this season, with a 15-5 record. One of the losses came against the Chargers. Three more were to teams that qualified for the South Dakota state tournament (O'Gorman in AA, Madison in A and Northwestern in B).