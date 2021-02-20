 Skip to main content
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra places third at regional wrestling tourney
Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra places third at regional wrestling tourney

Dakota Valley's Jackson Boonstra placed second in the South Dakota Region 2A 126-pound bracket, clinching a spot in the state tournament on Friday. 

Boonstra lost to 4-2 over Brandon Valley's Trason Oehme 4-2. 

Alex Reinharfdt placed fifth at 285, winning with a 2:14 pin over Lennox' Hayden Herlyn. 

Zach Rosenkrans also placed fifth at 145. 

Bennett Lukken (113) and Eston Monical placed sixth (132) at the regional meet. 

Vermillion had three wrestlers in the top-2. 

Hayden Schroeder won the 106-pound division, winning in a 1:20 pin over SF Lincoln's Turner Gordon. 

Zach Brady (285_ and Jack Kratz (170) also placed second. 

