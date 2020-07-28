Dakota Valley's Keaton Hensley throws 3-hit shutout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Dakota Valley's Keaton Hensley threw a three-hit shutout Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Beresford for the DV Legion baseball team during the regional tournament in Vermillion.

Hensley allowed five baserunners. He also walked a hitter and hit a Beresford batter.

Hensley had eight strikeouts, and needed 86 pitches to get through the complete game.

Dakota Valley opened up by scoring three times in the first inning. Chayce Montagne scored on a wild pitch, Brenden Klasi had an RBI groundout and Eric Johnson brought in a run with a walk.

DV added on an insurance run in the sixth inning. Sam Otten had a sacrifice bunt that scored Montagne.

Montagne had the only multi-hit game for DV, as he was 2-for-3.

Two of Beresford's three hits were doubles. Payton Borah and Brad Christensen had doubles off Hensley.

