Dakota Valley's Legion season ends with loss to Vermillion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The Dakota Valley American Legion team kept its season going with a win on Thursday night over Vermillion Post 1, forcing a second game with Vermillion on Thursday in a winner-take-all scenario for the region tournament title.

Dakota Valley couldn't stun the top seed two times in a row, though, as Vermillion won the region title and a spot at state with the 10-7 victory on Thursday night.

Dakota Valley ends the season with a 15-7 record.

Vermillion opened the game with three runs in the first inning but Dakota Valley scored two runs in the first and one in the second to tie the game.

Vermillion regained the lead with a run in the third and never trailed again. Post 1 tried to pull away with three runs in the fifth but Dakota Valley scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to stay within a run.

But Vermillion scored three more runs again in the seventh to go up by four. Dakota Valley tried to mount a comeback with a run in the seventh but that's all DV could get as Vermillion won 10-7.

Hunter Beving hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Paul Bruns scored twice. Samuel Otten was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brenden Klasi, Kobey June and Eric Johnson each scored a run and had an RBI and Keaton Hensley drove in a run.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0