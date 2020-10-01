Dakota Valley's tough schedule continues, Panthers host No. 2 Dell Rapids

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley's tough schedule continues on Friday as the Panthers face maybe its second-toughest opponent of the season on Friday during homecoming.
The Class 11A No. 4-ranked Panthers, who come into the game on a three-game winning streak, host Dell Rapids. The Quarriers are undefeated (5-0) and are ranked No. 2 in 11A.
It's the third ranked opponent the Panthers have faced this season out of six games with the first two ranked opponents coming in the opening weeks of the season. Both games were losses for Dakota Valley, falling to then 11A No. 2-ranked Madison, 22-16, and losing to now Class 11AA No. 1 Yankton, 51-15.
The Panthers have gotten back on track, though. Dakota Valley bounced back by pouring 48 points on Milbank and then picking up back-to-back tight wins against Sioux Falls Christian and West Central, two teams receiving votes in the 11A poll.
While Dakota Valley has improved, going from ranked to receiving votes back to ranked because of the three-game winning streak, Dakota Valley coach Jeff VanDenHul knows the team still has to keep improving with Dells Rapids coming to town.
The Quarriers blew out Flandreau and Madison, picking up close wins against Lennox and Mitchell and they are coming off a 20-0 victory over Tri-Valley last week.
"We have to put a clean game together and I don't think we've done that yet," VanDenHul said. "We've had setbacks, which high school teams have. I don't think we've hit our potential yet. We've been improved every week and hopefully hit our potential this week. It's going to be fun."
Last week's 20-point output was Dells Rapids' lowest total of the season. The Quarriers put 41 points up against Madison and Flandreau and while they haven't been held below 20 points, Mitchell was able to limit them to 23 points and Lennox kept them under 30 points with 27. Then Tri-Valley limited Dell Rapids to 20 points.
VanDenHul said the Quarriers run about the same offense as Dakota Valley - a ground-based attack.
"So they want to do the same thing we do," VanDenHul said. "They are going to try and pound the ball on us and try some misdirection and we have to tackle well, stay disciplined and stay in our gaps. If we can do those things, we will be just fine."
The Panthers defense has been stout for much of the season. They allowed 51 points to Yankton but the 11AA Bucks haven't been held under 30 points yet this season and have scored more than 50 points three times.
The next-highest point total Dakota Valley has given up is 22 to Madison. Taking out the game against Yankton, the Panthers have allowed only 71 points in the other four games, a 17.8 points per game average.
Dakota Valley has intercepted nine passes this season and recovered six fumbles for 15 takeaways.
"They've been a bend but don't break (defense) and we create big turnovers at the right time," VanDenHul said. "It's been fun watching them develop and watching them every week. We forced six turnovers this past week and that's not just the other team turning it over. That's us doing a good job of forcing turnovers and getting on top of the loose ball.
"Credit to our players and coaches, that's hard to do and they are showing up and doing what they need to do."
Evan Foster has four interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Panthers. Chayce Montagne has three interceptions and Kaden Martin has recovered three fumbles.
Quinton Dickey has 39 tackles to lead the team and Zach Rosenkrans has 26. Hunter Beving had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss and Aidan Moran has four tackles for loss.
Dell Rapids defense has also been tough to crack. The Quarriers have only allowed more than 20 points once when Mitchell scored 22 points two weeks ago.
Dakota Valley's offense has been a bit inconsistent. The 48 points against Milbank is the only time the Panthers have scored more than 25 points in a game and they've been held under 20 points three times.
"They have some good defenders. That's been our theme this year. Our defense has played big and we've put enough points on the board," VanDenHul said. "We don't have to run a lot of plays, we just have to run effective plays. I think there's more there. I am hoping we can keep improving and get a little more efficient."
Kobey June leads the Panthers with 695 yards and nine touchdowns on 97 carries, a 7.2 yards per carry average. Tommy Nikkel has 320 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries (9.4 ypc) and Montagne has 223 yards on 40 carries. Montagne has completed only 7-of-25 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
