Dakota Valley's tough schedule continues, Panthers host No. 2 Dell Rapids

Dakota Valley has intercepted nine passes this season and recovered six fumbles for 15 takeaways.

"They've been a bend but don't break (defense) and we create big turnovers at the right time," VanDenHul said. "It's been fun watching them develop and watching them every week. We forced six turnovers this past week and that's not just the other team turning it over. That's us doing a good job of forcing turnovers and getting on top of the loose ball.

"Credit to our players and coaches, that's hard to do and they are showing up and doing what they need to do."

Evan Foster has four interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Panthers. Chayce Montagne has three interceptions and Kaden Martin has recovered three fumbles.

Quinton Dickey has 39 tackles to lead the team and Zach Rosenkrans has 26. Hunter Beving had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss and Aidan Moran has four tackles for loss.

Dell Rapids defense has also been tough to crack. The Quarriers have only allowed more than 20 points once when Mitchell scored 22 points two weeks ago.

Dakota Valley's offense has been a bit inconsistent. The 48 points against Milbank is the only time the Panthers have scored more than 25 points in a game and they've been held under 20 points three times.