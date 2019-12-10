Daniel Wright comes through in clutch for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY -- Daniel Wright comes through in the clutch again.

Wright hit the game-winning basket as time expired Tuesday night at West High School to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton the 60-58 win in a thrilling MRAC game.

The Warriors called timeout with 10 seconds remaining and had to go the length of the floor. Deric Fitzgerald brought the ball up the floor off the inbound and after Fitzgerald crossed half court, he found Nick Muller. Then a couple passes later, Jacob Imming passed the ball across the lane to Wright.

Wright caught the ball just below the block and made the bucket as just before the buzzer sounded.

Wright ended up with a game-high 24 points with most of those coming in the second half.

Both teams had big runs in the second half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors’ big run came on a 7-0 run in the third quarter one just one possession.

Majok Majouk hit a layup and was fouled on the play, and he eventually made the free throw.