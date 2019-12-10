Daniel Wright comes through in clutch for Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY -- Daniel Wright comes through in the clutch again.
Wright hit the game-winning basket as time expired Tuesday night at West High School to give Sergeant Bluff-Luton the 60-58 win in a thrilling MRAC game.
The Warriors called timeout with 10 seconds remaining and had to go the length of the floor. Deric Fitzgerald brought the ball up the floor off the inbound and after Fitzgerald crossed half court, he found Nick Muller. Then a couple passes later, Jacob Imming passed the ball across the lane to Wright.
Wright caught the ball just below the block and made the bucket as just before the buzzer sounded.
Wright ended up with a game-high 24 points with most of those coming in the second half.
Both teams had big runs in the second half.
The Warriors’ big run came on a 7-0 run in the third quarter one just one possession.
Majok Majouk hit a layup and was fouled on the play, and he eventually made the free throw.
Before Majouk made his free throw, West’s Keavian Hayes was assessed a technical foul, and Wright was chosen by coach Adam Vander Schaaf to make the free throws, and he did. Jake Layman also received a technical foul in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors then kept possession of the ball where Wright again made a bucket inside the lane to make the score 40-29 with 3 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Wolverines made their comeback in the fourth quarter. They went on a separate 7-0 run on four made free throws and a made 3-pointer by Keenan Hegna.
The Wolverines had three guys who scored in double figures. Chase Smith scored 12 points for the Wolverines while McCray and Kyrel Hanks both had 11.
Marcus McCray hit an 80-foot 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, too.
West’s tough pre-holiday schedule continues Friday with a road game at East.