SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa - Sergeant Bluff-Luton got a strong pitching and offensive performance from starter Daniel Wright to keep Denison-Schleswig at bay and had three different players with multiple RBI games as it opened Class 3A district baseball tournament play with an 8-0 win over Denison-Schleswig on the Warriors' home field Friday.
Wright had five RBI's in the game, ending things with a three-run home run with none out in the sixth inning to push the score over the 10-run limit to end the game.
Spencer Kleene also hit a home run, double and single and drove in three runs while Deric Fitzgerald plated two runs for SB-L.
Wright stuck out six D-S batters in six innings of work and gave up two hits and a walk.
Leadoff hitter Jacob Massey only had one hit in the game but also walked three times and scored three of the Warrior runs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (26-13) will play host again on Monday taking on Spencer in the district title game at 7 p.m. The Tigers and Warriors played earlier this week in a regular-sesosn game won by SB-L 9-1. Denison-Schleswig ends its season with a 15-17 mark.