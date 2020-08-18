Darron Koolstra resigns as Bishop Heelan girls basketball coach

Elias was hoping that Koolstra's ultimate decision would be to stay but he also wanted Koolstra to make the best decision for himself.

"I know it wasn't an easy decision for him and it's something he thought through," Elias said. "He is so passionate about basketball and Heelan athletics that he really raised the bar for the rest of the coaches. He raised it so high that it was only possible to do it for so long. ... He was so dedicated to the girls and the program.

"He will be greatly missed."

The Crusaders went 22-4 in the state title season but they are also graduating all five starters — Katie Cooke, Amber Aesoph, Katelyn Stanley, Sydney Pratt and Ella Skinner. Stanley will continue playing at St. Thomas and Skinner will play at Wayne State.

But Koolstra isn't retiring because five seniors are graduating. He feels the cupboard is still deep at Heelan. Koolstra told the group that on Tuesday during the team's open gym, in which he also told the team he is stepping down.

"The future is extremely bright and the youth program is under great leadership. The future goes beyond high school and they are going to be competitive for years to come," Koolstra said. "A lot of them will be playing varsity and gaining experience and it says a lot about what the future is going to be.