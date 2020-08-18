Darron Koolstra resigns as Bishop Heelan girls basketball coach

SIOUX CITY — Darron Koolstra's head coaching career is coming to an end the same way it started — with a state championship.
In Koolstra's first season in 2010 as the head coach of the Bishop Heelan girls' basketball program back, the Crusaders went on to win the state title.
Eleven seasons later, Koolstra helped lead the Crusaders to a state title again, the second during his tenure as Bishop Heelan beat North Polk for the Class 3A state title back in March.
"Ten years to the day, too," Koolstra said.
The state title game this past season might be the last one Koolstra ever coaches.
On Tuesday, Koolstra let Bishop Heelan athletic director Anthony Elias know that he is stepping down as the Crusaders girls' basketball coach.
"You know, I've been thinking about it for a little while here. It's time to put my full-time career first," Koolstra said in a phone interview with the Journal. "I just know how much time and effort it takes to run a basketball program. It's time for someone else to lead it. It was not an easy decision but I think the program is in a great situation. The future is extremely bright."
Koolstra, who is 50, works in sales, which takes him all over Siouxland.
The move didn't catch Elias off-guard. Koolstra and Elias have had conversations about his future for the past few months.
Elias was hoping that Koolstra's ultimate decision would be to stay but he also wanted Koolstra to make the best decision for himself.
"I know it wasn't an easy decision for him and it's something he thought through," Elias said. "He is so passionate about basketball and Heelan athletics that he really raised the bar for the rest of the coaches. He raised it so high that it was only possible to do it for so long. ... He was so dedicated to the girls and the program.
"He will be greatly missed."
The Crusaders went 22-4 in the state title season but they are also graduating all five starters — Katie Cooke, Amber Aesoph, Katelyn Stanley, Sydney Pratt and Ella Skinner. Stanley will continue playing at St. Thomas and Skinner will play at Wayne State.
But Koolstra isn't retiring because five seniors are graduating. He feels the cupboard is still deep at Heelan. Koolstra told the group that on Tuesday during the team's open gym, in which he also told the team he is stepping down.
"The future is extremely bright and the youth program is under great leadership. The future goes beyond high school and they are going to be competitive for years to come," Koolstra said. "A lot of them will be playing varsity and gaining experience and it says a lot about what the future is going to be.
"Their response was just like I thought it would be. Those girls put a lot of time into their sports and they work hard to excel and they know that our coaching staff did the same thing."
Last season Heelan's junior varsity squad only lost one game and that was the season-opener. The freshman team was just as successful.
Koolstra retooled his coaching staff after the state championship run. Tristan Beaulieu and Jeff Donaldson stepped down. Donaldson is planning to watch his daughter, Brittni, coach more in the NBA.
Jessica Carson, who was the junior varsity coach last season, stayed on staff and Koolstra hired Millie Niggeling, a former Crusader who won a state title in 2010, and former North boys basketball coach Shawn Miller.
"From what I have seen the last several weeks, they will continue to lead the program in the right direction," Koolstra said.
Koolstra, who didn't rule out returning to the bench someday, has a 207-69 record and led the Crusaders to seven state tournament appearances to go along with the two titles.
"He will definitely be missed, not just as a coach but a friend to all of us in the athletic department. I know he won't be a stranger," Elias said. "Definitely the most exciting part of my two years at Heelan so far was the state championship. They inspired so many girls to be a part of the program and even my six-year-old son talks about the state championship.
"It infected a lot of people in a positive way and you can't go out on a higher note."
Heelan was Koolstra's first head coaching job. He began as an assistant coach 22 years ago at North and he spent a season at South Sioux. At North, he spent six seasons with the boys program and five with the girls program under Kirk Walker. Koolstra was part of the 2007 and 2009 state championship teams at North.
"I will miss it. It's been a way of life for over 20 years," Koolstra said. "We had a lot of great teams and there were a lot of great kids and a lot of great players that came through the program. That's what makes the program, the players. They put a lot of time in. They are outstanding student-athletes and I was lucky to be a part of it.
"I will be there for them. That whole group is pretty special to me. I will be there cheering them on."
