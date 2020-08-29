DaVares Whitaker helps East beat Bishop Heelan in return home from Arkansas

“I saw him throw it and I took it to the crib,” Whitaker said. “I just shifted gears. I was off. I knew he was going to throw it. I was reading the quarterback. He turned to his right, and my man was on the right side.”

Then, in the third overtime, East coach Brian Webb called a jet sweep for Whitaker, and Whitaker used the blocks from his fellow linemen and receivers to turn the corner to complete the play. That was East’s only play of that third overtime.

Heelan had a chance to send the game to a fourth overtime. However, the East defensive line turned up the pressure and forced Favors to commit an intentional grounding.

The Crusaders were backed up to the 30-yard-line, and on fourth down, Favors threw a Hail Mary attempt that Whitaker caught to end the game.

“That felt great,” Whitaker said. “I was trying to take it to the house, but they were trying to tell me to get down, but I wanted to score. (My teammates) told me that this was a big rivalry, so I had to turn it up a notch.”

Whitaker had two carries for 19 yards.

Whitaker’s first interception, however, was the one that helped turn the tide for the Black Raiders, and Webb is glad to have him be with the Black Raiders.