DaVares Whitaker helps East beat Bishop Heelan in return home from Arkansas

SIOUX CITY — DaVares Whitaker re-introduced himself to Sioux City in a big way on Friday night.
Whitaker, an East High School junior, had two key interceptions — including one to end a 48-41 triple-overtime win against Bishop Heelan after he scored the go-ahead touchdown — in his first game with the Black Raiders.
Whitaker comes to the Siouxland from Jonesboro, Arkansas, which is 70 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.
Whitaker wanted to come back to Sioux City for two reasons. The first one was to graduate from high school in the same town he was born in. Second, he wanted family who still lived in the area to come watch him in-person.
“I love having my whole family here supporting me,” Whitaker said.
He put on a good show in his first game with the Black Raiders.
Whitaker’s first interception came in the third quarter when the Crusaders were making a deep drive to the end zone, up 24-7.
The Crusaders were at the Black Raiders’ 14-yard line, and it was 2nd-and-11. Crusaders quarterback Nathan Favors dropped back and tried to find a receiver running a slant route, but Whitaker picked up on the play, and caught the ball that was behind him. He composed himself enough to keep the ball, and once he had it, he saw a 98-yard open field to run on.
“I saw him throw it and I took it to the crib,” Whitaker said. “I just shifted gears. I was off. I knew he was going to throw it. I was reading the quarterback. He turned to his right, and my man was on the right side.”
Then, in the third overtime, East coach Brian Webb called a jet sweep for Whitaker, and Whitaker used the blocks from his fellow linemen and receivers to turn the corner to complete the play. That was East’s only play of that third overtime.
Heelan had a chance to send the game to a fourth overtime. However, the East defensive line turned up the pressure and forced Favors to commit an intentional grounding.
The Crusaders were backed up to the 30-yard-line, and on fourth down, Favors threw a Hail Mary attempt that Whitaker caught to end the game.
“That felt great,” Whitaker said. “I was trying to take it to the house, but they were trying to tell me to get down, but I wanted to score. (My teammates) told me that this was a big rivalry, so I had to turn it up a notch.”
Whitaker had two carries for 19 yards.
Whitaker’s first interception, however, was the one that helped turn the tide for the Black Raiders, and Webb is glad to have him be with the Black Raiders.
“No. 14 (Whitaker’s jersey number) here, he’s one heck of a football player,” Webb said. “Football is a game of momentum, and that was a big play when we needed it at the right time. I’m extremely proud of our kids, our coaching staff.”
The Black Raiders needed a spark in the second half, and Webb tried to light a fire at halftime.
Whatever he said worked.
After Whitaker’s interception, Kyler Peterson scored back-to-back touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to help East take its first lead of the season. Peterson had four total touchdowns — two rushing and two receiving — in the game. He had 18 carries for 83 yards and three catches for 44 yards.
Crusaders running back Devionne West scored a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown that gave them the lead back.
However, with 55 seconds remaining, Black Raiders kicker Jacob Schroeder hit a 30-yard field goal that later sent the game into overtime.
“I told them after the game that this is a life lesson about adversity,” Webb said. “No matter what, you never ever give up. I’m so proud of our team. They responded. I thought we made too many mistakes, and we have to get those fixed. The No. 1 thing going forward is fixing those mistakes.”
Longval’s return back
Luke Longval had been used to playing at Memorial Field for the Crusaders, but he made some memories with the Black Raiders in his first start with East.
The Black Raiders had two turnovers on their first two possessions — Carter Weiland stripped the ball from Longval in the opening possession, then Longval couldn’t corral a low snap.
“It was frustrating, but I knew we had a lot of game left,” Longval said.
Heelan scored on both of those possessions, but East didn’t bat an eye.
It wasn’t anything schematically that went wrong. They were just physical mistakes.
“It was a lot of ups and downs, but we just got together and kept fighting,” Longval said. “It was a very sloppy game, but we won. There are a lot of things to clean up, but we’ll be ready for Le Mars (on Friday).”
Longval was 11-for-22 for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception, which was caught by Crusaders freshman Sir Brandon Watts late in the second quarter.
Crusaders can build on this
Heelan coach Chad Moseman doesn’t believe in moral victories. He believed that the Crusaders could come out with a win.
Moseman, however, is optimistic that the Crusaders can build from a close loss.
“It was a classic Heelan-East game, and I wish we could have pulled that out, but our kids fought for four quarters, so you can’t ask anymore out of the kids in that,” Moseman said. “I hope these guys do take away that we’re a pretty dang good football team.”
Favors completed seven passes for 60 yards. West led the Crusaders in rushing with 72 yards on 16 carries.
Brayden Pratt had a 95-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
Defensively, the Crusaders had four takeaways and one of them ended up being a touchdown.
Heelan gave itself the 24-7 halftime lead with another defensive TD in the final minute of the second quarter.
The Black Raiders were at their own 18-yard-line, but as Moseman wanted to see heading into the game, the defense applied pressure on Longval.
Kannon Bork allowed that pressure, and the ball rolled on the ground for a few feet before a trio of Crusaders each fell on the ball.
Junior Ian Gill wound up being the one who fell on the ball in the end zone.
Caden LaFleur led the defense with 7.5 total tackles. Both LaFleur and Weiland each had six solo tackles.
Weiland and Teddy Saltzman each had two sacks.
Santos Valdez had four tackles for loss, and the team collected 13.0 total tackles for loss.
“We had a lot of that,” Moseman said. “The defense had a lot of sacks, fumble recoveries and interceptions. The defense looked fine.”
Moseman reflects on surroundings
Moseman hasn’t given himself much time since being named the Crusaders coach in January, a couple months before the pandemic began.
Moseman’s focus since the pandemic has been getting through each day. He’s also a teacher with a family at home, and he hasn’t reflected on getting the promotion after Roger Jansen decided to step down as the Heelan coach.
Moseman thought the moment would hit him once the Crusaders took the field on Friday night.
“You step back and realize, ‘I’m the head coach,’” said Moseman earlier in the week. “It’s pretty big when you think about it. I think it can take away from the day-to-day focus from the things you need to do. In the end, it’ll make me a better person, my family better, and make my football team better. We’re just so blessed to have football under these circumstances. I think everybody needs to keep that in perspective.”
