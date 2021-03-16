DaVares Whitaker, Jake Layman lead IPSWA all-state selections

DaVares Whitaker keeps making a good impression on the Siouxland.
On Tuesday, the East High School junior received an all-state honor.
Whitaker was named onto the 2021 Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A second-team, and he was one of 13 student-athletes from Northwest Iowa who earned honors.
Whitaker transferred to East at the beginning of the school year from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and made a good first impression during his first Iowa football game, as he had two interceptions against Bishop Heelan.
Whitaker carried that momentum over to the basketball season.
Whitaker averaged 24.7 points per game, well ahead of classmate Bie Ruei (11.9) and senior Dom Drent (10.5).
His highest-scoring game came on Feb. 2 against Class 3A semifinalist Sergeant Bluff-Luton, where Whitaker scored 41 points. His 41-point tied for the 12th-highest total in the state.
“We’ve had a lot of good players at East High, and DaVares brings a different game,” East coach Ras Vanderloo said at the beginning of the season. “His quickness, his toughness and his ability to get to the hoop are as good as we’ve had in a long, long time.”
Here’s a look at other recipients, starting in reverse enrollment classification order:
Class 3A
Jake Layman, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Layman was named onto the third team.
Layman went to state all four years of his high school career, and during his senior year, he helped the Warriors overcome a slow start to get to the state tournament.
Layman led the Warriors with 11.6 ppg and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Warriors senior also averaged 3.4 steals per game.
Karter Petzenhauser, Spencer: The Tigers senior was named onto the second team.
Petzenhauser led the Tigers with 23.1 ppg, and he was a 55 percent shooter on the year. Petzenhauser made 74 percent of his free throws.
Petzenhauser was the class’ second-leading scorer, only trailing Glenwood senior Ryan Blum.
Petzenhauser led the Class 3A field in free throws made (124) and attempted (166).
Class 2A
Cooper DeJean, OABCIG: DeJean was one of five first-team honorees from Northwest Iowa.
DeJean led all 2A scorers with 596 points, ahead of fellow first-teamer Karson Sharar of Iowa Falls-Alden (534). DeJean made 57 percent of his shot and led the Falcons with 163 assists.
Ty Van Essen, Western Christian: Van Essen was named onto the first team.
Van Essen recorded a 30-plus-point game in Friday’s state championship game against Boyden-Hull.
On the season, the Western Christian junior scored a team-best 16.9 ppg. He was a 58 percent shooter, and made 55 percent of his 3-pointers.
Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon: The Lions sophomore made the second team onto all-state. Lutmer served as the Lions' point guard this season.
Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull: Te Slaa was voted onto the first team.
Te Slaa was the No. 3 overall leading scorer in Class 2A with 516 points. He made 54 percent of his shots while also averaging 7.3 rpg.
Marcus Kelderman, Boyden-Hull: Te Slaa’s senior teammate was also voted onto the first team.
Kelderman had a 17.6 ppg average, and had a good state tournament this year. He battled through ankle issues but was able to be the Comets’ second-leading scorer.
“I knew that I was going to have to be more in charge of the ball and the team in general being a senior,” Kelderman said earlier in the season. “I knew I had to work on taking care of the ball and getting my team good looks. I knew I had to do my part in terms of scoring.”
Lucas Lorenzen, Okoboji: Lorenzen was the fifth Siouxland player to be named onto the Class 2A first-team.
Lorenzen averaged 23.6 ppg, making 44 percent of his shots. Lorenzen, however, suffered an injury in the middle of the season that only allowed him to play in 11 games.
Creighton Morisch, Spirit Lake: Morisch was named onto the 3A third-team. He was one of seven seniors onto the third-team group.
Morisch led the Indians with 17.1 ppg, and he also averaged 8.1 rpg. He made 53 percent of his shots.
Morisch also hit a game-winning shot late in the season against East on the road.
Bo Clausen, Ridge View: Clausen, a third-teamer, led the Raptors with 16.7 ppg. He made 54 percent of his shots and 75 percent of his free throws.
Class 1A
Keaten Bonderson, Gehlen Catholic: The Jays sophomore was named onto the second team. He was the top scorer in the War Eagle Conference, just ahead of Gehlen teammate Carter DeRocher.
Bonderson scored 509 points this season, ahead of DeRocher’s 505 points.
Bonderson was the conference’s No. 3 shooter in field-goal percentage with 58 percent. He was 103-for-165 on the season.
Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central: Kluender was one of just three juniors who made it onto the third-team. Iowa Valley’s Brody Ward and Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer were the two others.