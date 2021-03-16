DaVares Whitaker, Jake Layman lead IPSWA all-state selections

Van Essen recorded a 30-plus-point game in Friday’s state championship game against Boyden-Hull.

On the season, the Western Christian junior scored a team-best 16.9 ppg. He was a 58 percent shooter, and made 55 percent of his 3-pointers.

Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon: The Lions sophomore made the second team onto all-state. Lutmer served as the Lions' point guard this season.

Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull: Te Slaa was voted onto the first team.

Te Slaa was the No. 3 overall leading scorer in Class 2A with 516 points. He made 54 percent of his shots while also averaging 7.3 rpg.

Marcus Kelderman, Boyden-Hull: Te Slaa’s senior teammate was also voted onto the first team.

Kelderman had a 17.6 ppg average, and had a good state tournament this year. He battled through ankle issues but was able to be the Comets’ second-leading scorer.

“I knew that I was going to have to be more in charge of the ball and the team in general being a senior,” Kelderman said earlier in the season. “I knew I had to work on taking care of the ball and getting my team good looks. I knew I had to do my part in terms of scoring.”