Defending champions Sergeant Bluff-Luton face Western Dubuque in first round

Sergeant Bluff-Luton has another chance to show just how good this season's team is when the fifth-seeded Warriors (23-6) play fourth-seeded Western Dubuque (24-10) in the first round of the 4A state tournament in Cedar Rapids at the U.S. Cellular Center. The match is at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

SB-L beat Western Dubuque in the 4A championship match last season. The Bobcats return their entire lineup from last season, including senior Meg Besler (316 kills) and junior Maddie Harris (242 kills).

"They have a lot returning for them and they don't look as different, we are different," said SB-L coach Renee Winkel, who picked up her 200th career victory in the win over Spencer. "It's still going to be a serve and pass battle. It will be who can terminate out of system. It will be a different look really. I am excited.

"The girls were excited when we found out on Tuesday. They want to prove, last year's seniors class was so dominant, so they want to prove that they can win it and compete just as well. They want to prove it."