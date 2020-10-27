Defending Class 4A champs Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweep Carroll to return to state

SERGEANT BLUFF -- It was an even-keeled performance for the defending Class 4A champions on Tuesday in the region final.
A year ago, Carroll was unable to hang with Sergeant Bluff-Luton as the Warriors easily dispatched of the Tigers in under an hour. On Tuesday, Carroll put up much more of a fight.
Still, the Warriors handled whatever the Tigers threw at them well. It wasn't a perfect match for Sergeant Bluff-Luton but the Warriors did exactly what they needed to. They didn't let any errors on their side or any big kills by Carroll lead to any big momentum shifts.
That allowed Sergeant Bluff-Luton to lead for almost all of the 4A region final.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the first two sets 25-20, 25-20 and then built a nice cushion in the third set to finish off the sweep 25-16 as the Warriors advanced to the 4A state tournament for the fourth-straight season.
"We performed really well tonight, I am proud of my team," SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. "We've worked a lot on attitudes and effort and in the last few weeks, they've really found what works for them in terms of playing. They can't play tight, they have to play loose.
"It's like we've finally found our rhythm. At this point in a season, it's a good time to do that. We've finally found our rhythm."
The Warriors go into the state tournament as the No. 5-seed and they play No. 4 Western Dubuque, the team SB-L beat for the title last season, in the first round at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Cedar Rapids.
The trip to Cedar Rapids was a bit rockier for the Warriors than last season but it was still mostly smooth sailing for SB-L. There was an early-season win over Western Christian and the Warriors later reached No. 1 in the 4A rankings but about three weeks ago, the Warriors lost to East and followed that with a couple of losses at the Western Christian tournament.
The Warriors made the tweaks they needed to, though, and will be back at the U.S. Cellular Center to defender their title after an impressive performance against Carroll on Tuesday.
"It's been so great. We wanted it so bad this year, especially with COVID," SB-L junior setter Maddie Hinkel said. "Each practice we've worked hard. We just wanted to get back there again. We really played for our senior (Mia Gamet). We knew she really wanted it and we wanted to do it for her.
"We were all just there for each other and we knew that one mistake wasn't going to affect us and we were going to come back at the next point even harder."
The rotation has a little bit of a different look on Tuesday. Hinkel has split time between attacking and setting but she was the full-time setter for the second straight match. Because of that, sophomores Payton Hardy and Alexa Trover saw more time as did freshman Kamea Van Kaalsbeek.
The Warriors didn't miss a beat as they hit .213. Coming into the match, SB-L's hitting percentage for the season was .216.
"In our gym right now compared to any other year, every single person on my bench has played in a varsity game," Winkel said. "That experience, we are taking the best we have in every player and pushing them to the limit to get the best team on the court right now."
Junior Emma Salker led SB-L's attack with 14 kills and junior Addy Mosier had seven kills. Hardy had five kills and three block assists as SB-L had seven total blocks. Salker had a solo block and three block assists and Trover had three block assists. Mia Gamet had 15 digs.
Hinkel still managed two kills on the night but she spread the ball around effectively in the three sets as she finished with 32 assists.
"All of the hitters are on. I am just trying to get them the best ball that I can. When it's there, it's down, every single time," Hinkel said. "I am very confident in every one of my hitters. I know they can put any ball down if I get it to them."
Carroll had a 6-4 lead in the first set when Mosier and Hardy put down back-to-back kills, which started a 5-0 run and allowed the Warriors to go up 9-6.
Up 20-19, the Warriors finished the opening game on a 5-1 run for a 25-20 victory.
The Warriors had a 16-11 lead in the second set but Carroll battled back and got within a point at 20-19.
During a rally, Hardy made a play at the net and pushed the ball toward a mostly empty back row and while a Carroll player got a hand on it, Hardy got the kill for the 21-19 lead.
That sparked a 5-1 run for the 25-20 second set win.
"Payton has really grown as a sophomore," Winkel said. "She's gotten more confidence as the season has gone on. Maddie has a ton of confidence in her. It was great to see her swinging a lot tonight."
The Warriors won the first four points of the third set and continued to add to their lead. SB-L was up 21-12 at one point and went on to win 25-16 to advance to the state tournament for the fourth-straight season.
"It took a team effort. With this year being a little different, we had to do things a little differently this year. The last few weeks, we kind of got back to a few things we would start the season with and that's gelled our team," Winkel said. "That's what made the difference tonight, a total team on the court.
"This group is full of surprises. They wanted it. You don't win a state championship and not come back in and want to play that hard. They've seen it, they've tasted it, they want it back."
