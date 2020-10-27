Defending Class 4A champs Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweep Carroll to return to state

The Warriors go into the state tournament as the No. 5-seed and they play No. 4 Western Dubuque, the team SB-L beat for the title last season, in the first round at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Cedar Rapids.

The trip to Cedar Rapids was a bit rockier for the Warriors than last season but it was still mostly smooth sailing for SB-L. There was an early-season win over Western Christian and the Warriors later reached No. 1 in the 4A rankings but about three weeks ago, the Warriors lost to East and followed that with a couple of losses at the Western Christian tournament.

The Warriors made the tweaks they needed to, though, and will be back at the U.S. Cellular Center to defender their title after an impressive performance against Carroll on Tuesday.

"It's been so great. We wanted it so bad this year, especially with COVID," SB-L junior setter Maddie Hinkel said. "Each practice we've worked hard. We just wanted to get back there again. We really played for our senior (Mia Gamet). We knew she really wanted it and we wanted to do it for her.

"We were all just there for each other and we knew that one mistake wasn't going to affect us and we were going to come back at the next point even harder."