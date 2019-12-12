Defense, 3-pointers push Bishop Heelan girls over Le Mars

“It’s really hard to simulate Heelan’s athleticism in practice,” Kopperud said. “Not every team has a slew of athletes they can throw out there. Heelan is going to win a lot of games and go deep in the postseason. That’s why we’re in this conference to play teams like Heelan twice and to play the other teams in the conference because that makes us better as well.”

The Crusaders made eight 3-pointers -- a season-high for the Crusaders -- and seven of them came in the first half.

Sydney Pratt hit three, Katie Cooke had two, Stanley had one and Skinner made one early in the first quarter. During the 19-2 run, Stanley, Cooke and Skinner connected in that order from downtown.

Cooke’s second 3 came before the buzzer.

“We shot the ball with a lot of confidence, and that was the key to our run (in the first half),” Koolstra said. “When you’re making 3s and have an inside presence like Ella, it makes them guard the whole side of that court.

“We want a fast-paced game and we want to score a lot of points,” Koolstra said. “We don’t want to get the scores in the 40s. I don’t know if we’ve had eight (3s) in a game, but that just helps us out tremendously for more scoring from more players.”