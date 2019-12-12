Defense, 3-pointers push Bishop Heelan girls over Le Mars

SIOUX CITY -- Combine a strong night of shooting beyond the 3-point line with relentless first-quarter defense and that adds up to a 58-42 win for the Bishop Heelan High School girls basketball team Thursday night over Le Mars at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.
Heelan (2-2, 2-1 MRAC), ranked fourth in Thursday’s IGHSAU Class 3A poll, started out in a zone, which Le Mars had not seen yet before. They started out in a 1-3-1 zone defense, and right away, it confused the Bulldogs’ offense.
In the first two possessions of the night, senior Amber Aesoph deflected two Le Mars (2-2, 1-2) passes that ended up being steals and senior Katelyn Stanley turned those turnovers into points.
That got a 19-2 early rally going, and by that point, the Crusaders knew they were in a good position to move back to .500 with their next game coming up Monday against West.
“We had a lot of energy on the floor,” Heelan coach Darron Koolstra said. “That’s the key to our ‘33’ defense is to put a lot of pressure up top and we have the length and athleticism to do that. And, that’s what we’re trying to get.”
Heelan held the Bulldogs with six first-quarter points and 18 at the half. Bulldogs coach Judd Kopperud admitted that they hadn’t seen a zone like that in the early goings of the season.
“It’s really hard to simulate Heelan’s athleticism in practice,” Kopperud said. “Not every team has a slew of athletes they can throw out there. Heelan is going to win a lot of games and go deep in the postseason. That’s why we’re in this conference to play teams like Heelan twice and to play the other teams in the conference because that makes us better as well.”
The Crusaders made eight 3-pointers -- a season-high for the Crusaders -- and seven of them came in the first half.
Sydney Pratt hit three, Katie Cooke had two, Stanley had one and Skinner made one early in the first quarter. During the 19-2 run, Stanley, Cooke and Skinner connected in that order from downtown.
Cooke’s second 3 came before the buzzer.
“We shot the ball with a lot of confidence, and that was the key to our run (in the first half),” Koolstra said. “When you’re making 3s and have an inside presence like Ella, it makes them guard the whole side of that court.
“We want a fast-paced game and we want to score a lot of points,” Koolstra said. “We don’t want to get the scores in the 40s. I don’t know if we’ve had eight (3s) in a game, but that just helps us out tremendously for more scoring from more players.”
Skinner led the Crusaders with 18 points to culminate a big day for the reigning first-team all-stater last year in Class 4A.
Skinner took to Twitter on Thursday to announce she has committed to Wayne State and plans to pursue a career as a teacher.
She also believes playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference fits her needs as a player.
“It’s just the perfect fit,” Skinner said.
Skinner believed that Thursday’s win was the most complete game from start to finish among the four so far this season.
“I think our first quarter against East (on Dec. 7) was the best I’ve ever seen us play, but for the whole game, I’d say tonight," Skinner said. "We need to keep shooting at practice because we’re shooting more than we ever did before. I think that’s showing out in games, and keep driving, keep getting to the free throw line, keep running our offense.”
Cooke ended up with 15 points and Stanley had 10 points.
Bulldogs junior Kylie Dreckman led the team with 14 points and her older sister, Jaelynn, had 13.
Jaelynn Dreckman, a Morningside recruit, entered the game with 17.9 points per game, and a 53-percent conversion rate on her shots.
“The last few years, she’s been a nice role player for us, because we’ve had other girls who took on more of a scoring role … all of a sudden, those girls have graduated and she now has to accept more of a leadership role,” Kopperud said. “That’s been new for her, and she’s growing up as a player and as a person.”