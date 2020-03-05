Defensive-laden Sioux City Metros face Lincoln to start the playoffs

"That will be nice going into the weekend full strength," Monell said. "The kids have been very resilient and I have asked a lot out of them and they have responded. They have stepped up and won some really big games. I look back at what they've accomplished as a group and how hard they've had to work. Just how exhausted some of them would be but they would come out with a W and they forgot how fatigued they are."

While Sioux City has scored a number of goals (157), the Metros are led by their defensive unit. They set the program-record for fewest goals allowed this season with only 38, which leads the lead. One of those goals was an empty-netter. The MHSHL record for the fewest goals is 31.

Metros goaltender Collin Patrick has a program-record 12 shutouts. Ethan Burge, Tyler Ownby, Kai Barner and Colby Nieman are the top-four defensemen for the Metros.

"That's how we coach our team, we coach a lot from the back end. We generate our offense from the defense," Monell said. "Our four guys back there are highly skilled and can play any position. A couple of those guys are forwards at heart but they had to make some sacrifices and it's worked out. Those guys don't get their name in the paper all of the time but are doing the work on the ice."