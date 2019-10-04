DELL RAPIDS, S.D. -- For the second time this season, Class 11A No. 3-ranked Dakota Valley fell to the second-ranked team in 11A.

The first time was the season-opener against Madison. On Friday, Dakota Valley's four-game winning streak was snapped by Dell Rapids in a 28-7 loss.

Dakota Valley did outgain Dell Rapids in the game, 234 to 210 yards, but the Panthers had two costly fumbles.

Dakota Valley took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Eric Johnson.

Dell Rapids took the lead in the second quarter when Logan Ellingson caught a 34-yard pass from Colin Rentz. The two-point conversion put Dell Rapids up 8-7, a lead it didn't give up.

Rentz scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then a blocked punt by Dell Rapids was returned for a touchdown by Mason Goeken for a 22-7 lead.

Dell Rapids put the game away with a four-yard run by Carter Rentz in the fourth quarter.

Kobey June rushed for 119 yards on eight carries in the loss for Dakota Valley. Nathan Favors had 51 yards rushing.

